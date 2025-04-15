Office of Special Prosecutions Completes Review of an Officer Involved Shooting in Kasilof

April 14, 2025

(Soldotna, AK) â€“ Yesterday, the Office of Special Prosecutions completed its review of an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 23, 2025, involving Mason Toloff, 32, and Alaska State Troopers Ethan Norwood and Jonathan Lindblom, and Homer Police Department Officer Charles Lee.

The review determined that Trooper Norwood, Trooper Lindblom, and Officer Lee were legally justified in their use of deadly force against Mason Toloff. The incident occurred after AST responded to a call from Toloff’s neighbors regarding Toloff repeatedly shooting a firearm. Toloff threatened the responding Troopers and refused to disarm, then fired multiple shots at law enforcement officers.

