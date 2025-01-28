Former Alabama Jail Administrator Charged with Federal Civil Rights Violation, Falsifying a Report and Making False Statements to Investigators

A federal grand jury in Montgomery, Alabama, unsealed an indictment yesterday charging former Crenshaw County Jail Administrator Christian Alexander Porter, 33, with assaulting a handcuffed and compliant inmate at Crenshaw County Jail. Porter was also charged with falsifying a report and making false statements to state and federal investigators.

The indictment alleges that, on or about Oct. 12, 2021, Porter used unreasonable force on a pre-trial detainee while acting under color of law in violation of the 14th Amendment and falsified a use of force report to cover up his assault of the victim. The indictment also charges Porter with making false statements to state and federal investigators on Nov. 18, 2021, and June 28, 2022, respectively.

Porter faces maximum penalties of 10 years in prison for the federal civil rights violation, 20 years in prison for falsifying the report and making false statements to state investigators, and five years in prison for making false statements to federal investigators. If convicted, a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Kathleen Wolfe of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, Acting U.S. Attorney Kevin P. Davidson for the Middle District of Alabama and Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown of the FBI Mobile Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Mobile Field Office is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Counts for the Middle District of Alabama and Trial Attorney Lia Rettammel of the Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.