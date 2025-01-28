Take action online to protect your privacy rights

New Online Toolkit Helps Oregon Families Protect Their Personal Data

Celebrating Data Privacy Day: Oregon Department of Justice Empowers Parents to Protect Their Children

As the state observes Data Privacy Day on January 28th, the Oregon DOJ has rolled out a new toolkit with additional handouts and social media content to help Oregonians protect their online information. This resource will help families understand their rights under the Oregon Consumer Privacy Act (OCPA) . The privacy law, which took effect last July, empowers individuals and families to take control of their personal data—which could range from your home address to browsing history and even health information.

A recent Oregon DOJ survey found that the number one privacy concern for Oregonians is children’s privacy. While there are federal protections for kids under 13, parents and teens have additional rights through the OCPA. The new toolkit gives Oregon parents tips on how to monitor, manage and restrict the collection of their children’s information.

“We want to make sure everyone in Oregon knows they have privacy rights,” said Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield. “This law allows parents and teens to request that a website delete information about a child or themselves. That way, they can reduce the risk of being exploited by advertisers or data brokers.”

How do you know if a business is collecting or using your data? Oregonians can use this link for instructions on where to find that information on various websites and apps. Anyone has the right to request that the business delete personal data, opt out of that information being sold and request a copy of their data or a list of third parties who have received the data.

If those businesses are not responsive, individuals and families can fill out this complaint form. Since the OCPA went into effect last year, the Oregon DOJ has received 118 consumer privacy complaints. The DOJ’s Privacy Unit reviews every complaint and has sent notices of violation to businesses they have identified as non-compliant. The businesses have 30 days to comply. If businesses do not work to resolve these issues, they could face penalties of $7500 per violation and further action by the state.

“We appreciate how responsive businesses have been when they have received a letter from us,” said Rayfield. “The most common issues we’ve seen are confusing privacy notices and missing information, especially about Oregonians’ rights to a list of third parties that received personal data from the business. We encourage businesses to review the guidance on our website.”

Later this year, the OCPA will expand to include non-profit organizations, as well. The DOJ is developing additional resources to help those groups comply with the law starting on July 1st.