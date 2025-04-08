Oregon Attorney General Rayfield and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes to hold “Safeguarding Oregon: Federal Oversight Forum” in Portland

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes are joining again for a town hall to talk about the impacts of recent federal funding cuts, the wave of fired federal workers and the impact on local communities. Leaders, advocacy groups and citizens will all provide testimony about the real-world consequences of these sweeping cuts and mass layoffs.

“This is not just a political issue—this is a human issue,” Rayfield said. “It’s about people’s livelihoods, their homes and their futures. Federal employees are the backbone of our communities, and they are now scrambling to make ends meet. These town halls help us connect the dots and use this public testimony when our teams are working on litigation to block these orders in the courts.”

“These reckless DOGE firings and arbitrary cuts to critical federal services are outrageous, unacceptable, and deeply infuriating,” said Attorney General Mayes. “Alongside my fellow attorneys general, I have been fighting to protect jobs, safeguard life-saving services, and ensure states receive the funding they are owed. We will continue to stand up for the rule of law and our Constitution.”

Attorney General Rayfield traveled to Arizona in March for the first of these community impact forums that Democratic attorneys general are holding around the country. Rayfield is also hosting a Eugene forum and a Bend forum, and more cities will be announced in the months ahead.

The town hall will feature a panel of speakers from different areas impacted by the cuts, including food assistance programs, public health and safety, a TSA worker, veterans, LGBTQ+ community members, fired federal workers and more. There will be an open forum for attendees to share their stories and ask questions. Those interested in submitting a question or 2 minutes of public testimony can fill out the form here.

Event details:

Date: April 10th

Time: 6:00-8:00pm

Location: University Place Hotel, Columbia Falls ballroom on PSU campus