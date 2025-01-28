Commercial turkey flock tests positive for High Path Avian Influenza

RALEIGH – A commercial turkey operation in Sampson County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was first identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh and confirmed by the USDA APHIS National Veterinary Services Lab in Ames, Iowa.

This is the second case of high path avian influenza in commercial poultry in North Carolina this year. The first case was in a commercial layer operation in Hyde County. Prior to this case, North Carolina has had 12 affected commercial flocks and eight backyard flocks.

“Since 2022, HPAI has impacted more than 141 million birds across all 50 states,” said State Veterinarian Mike Martin. “With HPAI being pervasive in some wild bird populations and the recent cases around the country, all flock owners, commercial and backyard, should remain vigilant with their biosecurity. If your birds are sick or dying, report it right away to your local veterinarian, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Division, 919-707-3250, or the N.C. Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory System 919-733-3986.”



More information on HPAI in general and a listing of all N.C. cases since 2022 is online at https://www.ncagr.gov/divisions/veterinary/AvianInfluenza.

