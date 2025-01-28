Governor announces 26 additional Rural Health Care Delivery Fund recipients – $40.6 million awarded to rural health care organizations

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced today that 26 additional rural health care providers will receive a combined $40.6 million from the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund, part of the $46 million allocated during the 2024 legislative session.

Last fall, $5.4 million was awarded to four rural health care organizations that demonstrated their ability to immediately implement services.

“Every New Mexican deserves access to quality health care close to home,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “My administration is committed to supporting and strengthening the health care provider network. By reducing financial barriers for rural providers, this fund will expand access to care and positively impact the health of New Mexicans.”

The funding supports a range of services statewide, including behavioral health, primary care, and maternal and child health care. This includes autism diagnostics, urgent care, mobile crisis response, diabetes clinics and more. These investments address rural health providers challenges, including geographic isolation and financial constraints, ensuring more New Mexicans can access quality care close to home.

“This funding empowers us to deliver essential healthcare services to the residents of Lea County, ensuring our community has access to comprehensive and timely primary care,” said Nichole Chambers, CEO of the Guidance Center of Lea County. “This support allows us to address the unique needs of our rural population, improve health outcomes, and enhance the overall well-being of our community.”

Qualified Medicaid providers who provide services including but not limited to primary care, behavioral health, maternal child health services, and specialty care were eligible to apply.

Around the country, rural health providers encounter geographic isolation and financial strain, making access to critical health care services difficult. Gov. Lujan Grisham is committed to growing rural health care infrastructure and ensuring access to these essential services for all New Mexicans.

Multi-Region

Behavior Change Institute: Opening an autism diagnostic and treatment clinic in Chaves County and expanding telehealth services statewide. Estimated award $1,003,966. Home Modification Solutions, LLC: Expanding home/environmental modification services in Mora, San Miguel, Socorro, and Torrance Counties. Estimated award $216,908. New Mexico Premier Health, LLC: Expanding urgent care services in Cibola, Socorro, Torrance, and Valencia Counties. Estimated award $3,296,709. Presbyterian Healthcare Services dba Lincoln County Medical Center: Developing behavioral health services in Lincoln and Otero Counties. Estimated award $943,527. Roadrunner Home Health, LLC: Expanding home health and palliative care services in Cibola, Rio Arriba, Socorro, Torrance, and Valencia Counties. Estimated award $4,489,500.

Northwestern Region

Changing Women’s Initiative: Opening maternal child health clinics in Cibola and McKinley Counties and in multiple tribal communities. Estimated award $1,019,250. Gallup Community Health: Expanding preventative health, radiology, and dental services in McKinley County. Estimated award $1,221,860. Justice, Access, Support & Solutions for Health dba Casa De Salud: Expanding behavioral health and primary care services in Valencia County. Estimated award $3,263,484. Pueblo of Jemez: Opening a diabetes wound clinic in Sandoval County. Estimated award $4,522,000. To’Hajiilee Navajo Chapter: Expanding of dental services, behavioral health services, mobile health services, and traditional healing services in the Navajo Nation. Estimated award $2,542,235.

Northeastern Region

Family Practice Associates of Taos: Expanding primary care services in Taos County. Estimated award $1,000,000. Sunrise Clinics: Establishing school behavioral health services in Guadalupe, Mora, San Miguel, and Torrance Counties. Estimated award $176,645. Peak Behavioral Health: Opening Assertive Community Treatment services in Rio Arriba County. Estimated award $1,565,007. Pinwheel Healing Center, LLC: Expanding community mental health and addiction services in Union County. Estimated award $461,600. Presbyterian Española Hospital: Expanding adult addiction medicine services in Rio Arriba County. Estimated award $912,600.

Southwestern Region

Border Area Mental Health Services dba Southwest Counseling Center: Expanding behavioral health services and beginning children and youth services in Doña Ana, Grant, and Hidalgo Counties. Estimated award $967,814. Families and Youth, Inc.: Expanding behavioral health and family services in Doña Ana County. Estimated award $905,248. Hatch Ambulance Service: Expanding non-emergency transportation services in Luna, Otero, and Sierra Counties. Estimated award $354,204. Hidalgo Medical Services: Expanding primary care, behavioral health, mobile crisis response, neurological testing, and dental services in Catron, Grant, Hidalgo, Luna, Sierra, and Socorro Counties. Estimated award $1,378,993. Mimbres Valley Medical Group RHC a part of Mimbres Memorial Hospital: Expanding primary care and urgent care services in Luna County. Estimated award $427,899. Sierra Vista Hospital and Clinics: Expanding behavioral health services and creating a mobile crisis response service in Sierra County. Estimated award $811,446. Vida Midwifery: Open a birth center with maternal child health, certified midwifes, well/Gyn, and contraception services in Doña Ana, Grant, Luna, Otero, and Sierra Counties. Estimated award $615,548.

Southeastern Region

Guidance Center of Lea County: Expanding autism services in Lea County. Estimated award $432,783. Lovelace Regional Hospital: Establishing women’s health, mammography, ultrasound, and bone density services in Chaves County. Estimated award $502,000. Plains Regional Medical Center: Expanding inpatient dialysis services in Curry, De Baca, Quay, and Roosevelt Counties. Estimated award $658,000. Quay County: Expanding dental services in Quay County. Estimated award $1,361,145.

To learn more about the New Mexico Rural Health Care Delivery Fund and this year’s funding recipients, visit the department website at https://www.hca.nm.gov/primary-care-council/.