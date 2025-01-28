Submit Release
Seminar for deputy High Court judge applicants

The Judicial Appointments Commission is expected to launch recruitment for deputy High Court judges in early 2022.

Who can apply?

To apply for a deputy High Court judge role, you’ll need to:

  • have seven years’ post qualification legal experience
  • meet the eligibility requirements listed on the vacancy

Applications are particularly welcome from under-represented groups. 

The role

Depending on the jurisdiction, successful candidates may be given the opportunity to sit across all divisions of the High Court – subject to the approval of the senior judiciary – and hear a range of work including:

  • cases arising out of business and property law disputes, both national and international
  • public and private law cases involving children and families
  • financial disputes
  • jurisdictional disputes following foreign divorce decrees
  • child abduction and international family law
  • cases in contract, tort and other areas 
  • judicial review claims and statutory challenges to the actions of public authorities

