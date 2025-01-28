From Nicaragua to Nebraska—Discovering a Welcoming Culture and Relaxed Pace of Life

Native Nicaraguans Argentina Espinoza and Magdiel “Junior” Garcia, Jr. first arrived in Nebraska during the middle of winter. Yet their strongest initial impression of the state wasn’t the cold weather but the warmth and welcome of the people. Even with the ground blanketed in snow, Nebraska felt familiar due to its inviting, hospitable culture.

“Something we found very interesting about that first month we came for training was the people,” Argentina recalls. “People were extremely nice and friendly. They were welcoming, and that reminds us of our home—Nicaragua. We always compare Nebraska with Nicaragua. We were like, ‘Oh, this feels like home!’”

When Argentina and Junior first moved to the United States from Nicaragua in 2022, they worked at the Harleysville Wonder Meats plant in Pennsylvania. At the time, they saw themselves eventually returning to Nicaragua. Their experience in Pennsylvania was fine, but they didn’t like the area’s hurried, work-focused way of life.

In October 2023, Wonder Meats expanded to Snyder, Nebraska—the company’s first location outside of the Eastern U.S. Argentina and Magdiel Jr. were asked to spend one month leading the setup of the new facility. After the month was finished, they were invited to manage the facility for a one-year term. At the end of the year, they could choose to return to Pennsylvania or continue living and working in Nebraska.

A family-oriented state

Upon moving to Nebraska, they learned that U.S. states are different in many ways. These differences include the landscape and weather, but they also include the culture and community priorities.

“I was just telling Junior the other day that I never imagined myself having a family here in the U.S. I’m away from my home. I’m away from my siblings,” explained Argentina. “I want my kids to meet their uncles. But we went to Vala’s Pumpkin Patch in Gretna and saw all the families together with their kids. This state is very family oriented. And for some reason I was like, ‘You know what? I never pictured myself having a family outside of Nicaragua, but I would have a family in the U.S. only if it’s in Nebraska.’”

Junior and Argentina visiting Vala’s Pumpkin Patch in Gretna

Enjoying a life that’s more than work

Nebraska’s welcoming and relaxed environment helped Argentina and Junior adjust to their new leadership positions at Wonder Meats. Argentina is the QA Manager, in charge of logistics for all the scheduling and shipping of orders. Junior is the Production Manager, overseeing production lines and maintenance, while making sure the factory meets its output goals.

At their previous factory in Pennsylvania, people seemed to prioritize work above their time outside of the workplace. Employees in Pennsylvania consistently requested overtime. “When we started managing the facility here in Snyder, that’s another thing that impressed us,” said Argentina, remarking that employees in Nebraska cherish time with their families and enjoy their lives outside the workplace.

Junior explained that when they first arrived in Pennsylvania from Nicaragua, the pace of life made for a difficult transition. “Life is faster. It was a big change for us,” he said. “We kind of get it now, but at the beginning it was faster. We used to work on Saturdays all the time. I like that the people here [in Nebraska] don’t work on the weekends. It’s a good thing because you have time for yourself.”

Argentina added that she thinks it’s great that employees do more for themselves outside the workplace. “Many of the employees have their own chickens, their own animals. I buy eggs from someone who works with me in the production room. They want to go home. They want to have the time to enjoy what they earn.”

In December 2024, Argentina and Junior finished their one-year commitment to work in Nebraska, and they chose to stay. “We already reviewed the first-year experience, and we’re willing to stay one more year. Actually, we would love to stay even longer!” she said.

Plenty to see and do

During their time in Nebraska, they have discovered the state has a lot to offer for entertainment. If they want to experience the outdoors, there are plenty of options nearby. When they would rather experience the city, Omaha is only 30 minutes away.

“Now we can say that this is not just a cornfield state. There’s much more, and that’s also thanks to the people who’ve been welcoming here,” said Argentina. Friends have connected them to several recreational opportunities unique to Nebraska. One of their favorite places to go is the Calamus Reservoir in Burwell. They visited the reservoir during the summer with friends from work, stayed the weekend, and relaxed while boating on the lake. “The sand is like an actual beach. It was great! We stayed in the town that night and we ate a delicious steak. It was so good!” she said of their trip.

While in Nebraska, they recently had one of the most thrilling—and scariest—experiences of their lives. They went skydiving for the first time with Jump Omaha in Blair. “That was a little bit extreme, but I don’t regret it. It was really fun,” she added.

Junior skydiving with Jump Omaha in Blair

Coming home to Nebraska

When visiting Pennsylvania, they are often asked about what there is to do in Nebraska. Argentina has a lot to say in reply. “We’ve been throwing axes. We have jumped out of a plane. You can go to the lake just 10 minutes from your house. There’s so much.” Then she will pull out her phone and start showing pictures of the many places they have seen and experienced in Nebraska.

Argentina and Junior still travel to Pennsylvania for work every 1-2 months, but their perspective has changed. “Every time we go it’s like, ‘Oh my, we miss Nebraska so much!’” said Argentina. “It’s funny because at the beginning when we moved here, we always said, ‘We’re going home to Pennsylvania for a week.’ Now it’s the opposite. We’ll say, ‘we have to go to Pennsylvania for work.’ And when we are in Pennsylvania, we say ‘we’re going home’ when it’s time to come back to Nebraska.”