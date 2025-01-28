January 21, 2025

PUBLIC NOTICE

OPEN MEETING

Pursuant to the terms of O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1, notice is hereby given to the public that the monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles scheduled for Tuesday, February 4, 2025, has been canceled.

La’Quandra L. Smith, Esq.

Director of Legal Services

Executive Secretary to the Board