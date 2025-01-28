Pro-Housing Communities: Governor Hochul Announces More Than $100 Million Awarded to Projects in Communities Committed to Building More Housing

State Senator Brian Kavanagh said, “Addressing our statewide housing shortage requires that we use all the tools we have. Today’s announcement by Governor Kathy Hochul underscores our collective commitment to fostering vibrant, sustainable communities, while incentivizing localities to be open to producing more housing. I am proud to support the State budget that makes these funds available and I commend the Governor, Housing Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas, and their colleagues in the administration for effectively implementing and growing the Pro-Housing initiative.”

State Senator Sean Ryan said, “New York's housing affordability crisis is a problem we can solve, but it's going to require creative ideas and consistent support for a wide range of programs to deal with this problem's many causes. I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to meeting this challenge, and I look forward to continuing to work together to implement solutions that address the unique problems facing Upstate communities.”

Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal said, “Communities in every region of the state need to step up to the plate to build a more affordable New York. With the latest round of funding awarded by the Regional Economic Development Council, public housing authorities and non-profit organizations will be able to create much-needed affordable housing for those who are struggling to stay financially afloat in the Empire State. As we look toward the start of another budget season, I am once again committed to fighting for every available cent to build and preserve our state’s affordable housing stock. I applaud the Governor’s tenacity in addressing the housing crisis and her continued partnership on this critical issue.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “Today’s announcement of ESD Round XIV grants truly benefits the Pro-Housing Communities as well as addresses critical needs throughout the state. Here in Central New York, SEED Syracuse, Inc. received funding for their project creating mixed income housing and commercial space in the City of Syracuse by redeveloping an iconic 1929 office building. Funding local projects in Pro-Housing Communities strengthens the fundamental economic base in these municipalities. Whether it is supporting child care, water infrastructure, innovative technologies, or libraries, all contribute to enhancing the daily lives of New Yorkers and the health of their neighborhoods and the region. Governor Hochul has taken the lead to address the state’s housing needs while, at the same time, reinforcing job creation and a spectrum of economic development opportunities.”

Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara said, “This initiative is about more than housing—it’s about creating opportunity and building a foundation for families to thrive. Growing up in the City of Schenectady, I saw how challenging it was for families like mine to get by without the resources we’re now able to provide. Investments like these in affordable housing, child care, and support services give families the tools they need to build a brighter future. I’m grateful for the collaboration and shared vision that made this possible, and I look forward to seeing how these projects transform our communities for generations to come.”