Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of a $20.5 million project to replace the Thruway (I-90) bridge over Mohawk Street (Route 28) in the Village of Herkimer. The current bridge is original to the Thruway system and located just west of exit 30 (Herkimer - Mohawk - NY Route 28) on I-90 at milepost 219.91. Approximately 24,000 vehicles per day travel over the bridge.

“We’re investing in aging infrastructure in Herkimer County and beyond, making it safer, more resilient and more reliable,” Governor Hochul said. “This project will ensure a seamless travel experience for the more than 24,000 daily drivers, and stand as a reliable part of our transportation network for years to come.”

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “The Thruway Authority is continuing our investment in replacing and rehabilitating bridges on the system that are more than 60 years old. We’re putting toll dollars to work to improve the dependability of the Thruway system and enhance safety for all drivers.”

The current bridge will be replaced with a new structure, which will change from two spans into one. The change includes removing a pier from Mohawk Street, which will allow the creation of a full turning lane, increasing safety and sight distance at the adjacent intersections. When the project is complete, Mohawk Street will feature a new lane pattern with new reflective line striping to clearly identify all lanes and crosswalks. Vertical clearance on the new bridge will be maintained at 14’6”.

The project will take place in two stages. During Stage 1, all traffic eastbound and westbound on I-90 will be shifted onto the westbound side of the bridge as work takes place on the eastbound side. When the project pauses in fall 2025 for the winter, traffic will be shifted back to its original configuration. In spring 2026, when Stage 2 begins, all traffic on I-90 will be shifted onto the new eastbound side of the bridge as work takes place on the westbound side.

Safety upgrades as part of the project include the installation of lighting under the bridge for traffic and pedestrian safety. The new bridge will also maintain the pedestrian sidewalk on both sides of Mohawk Street. Additionally, the new bridge will feature an improved safety barrier and a snow fence on I-90. The new bridge will also include new storm water drainage structures and lines on Mohawk Street. On I-90, the nearby storm drain structures will be replaced and storm water treatment structures will be added, which filter debris from storm water. The project will maintain the function of the existing flood wall. The new bridge has also been designed to incorporate the installation of a new flood gate in the future.

Mohawk Street will remain open during construction and sidewalk access will be maintained. Motorists on Mohawk Street will notice multiple changing traffic patterns during construction. Temporary traffic signals and crosswalks will be set up as necessary to accommodate pedestrians.

Slate Hill Constructors, Inc. of Warners, New York is the project contractor following a competitive bidding process. Construction is expected to be complete in fall 2026. The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “With tens of thousands of New Yorkers taking the bridge over Mohawk Street each day, this project is vital for the safety of our drivers. I want to thank Governor Hochul for her continued partnership when it comes to bolstering our infrastructure system statewide.”

Assemblymember William B. Magnarelli said, “Replacing the Thruway bridge over Mohawk Street in Herkimer County is just an example of how the state continues to invest in modernizing our highways to ensure that they remain safe and sustainable for all users.”

Motorists are urged to be alert and follow the posted work zone speed limits. Fines are doubled for speeding a work zone.

To further enhance safety for workers in a work zone, Governor Hochul signed legislation establishing the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement pilot program. The safety enforcement program began in April 2023 and is in effect in various active construction zones on the Thruway. Work zones with speed camera enforcement will have clear signage leading up to it and motorists violating the posted speed limit within the work zone will be fined.

About the Thruway Authority

The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway, built in the early 1950s, is one of the oldest components of the National Interstate Highway System and one of the longest toll roads in the nation. The Thruway Authority does not receive any dedicated federal, state or local tax dollars and is paid for by those who drive the Thruway, including one-third of drivers from out of state.

In 2024, the Thruway Authority processed more than 400 million transactions and motorists drove 8.2 billion miles on the Thruway. The Authority’s approved 2025 Budget invests a total of $477.3 million in dedicated funding for capital projects across the Thruway system beginning in 2025, an increase of more than $33 million compared to the approved 2024 budget. The increased investment will lead to work on approximately 61 percent of the Thruway’s more than 2,800 pavement lane miles as well as the replacement or rehabilitation of 20 percent of the Thruway’s 817 bridges.

The Thruway is one of the safest roadways in the country with a fatality rate far below the nationwide index. The Thruway Authority’s top priority is the safety of our employees and customers. In 2024, two Thruway Authority employees died and another was seriously injured in separate incidents while working on the Thruway. The lives of Thruway Authority employees, roadway workers and emergency personnel depend on all of those who travel the highway. Motorists should stay alert and pay attention while driving, slow down in work zones and move over when they see a vehicle on the side of the road. The State’s Move Over Law, which was expanded in March 2024, requires drivers to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped along the roadway. Safety is a shared responsibility.

