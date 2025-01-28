After 20+ Years with Traditional Brokerages, Justin Kiliszek Joins eXp Realty

Seasoned Northern New Jersey real estate leader embraces eXp Realty’s innovative, cloud-based platform to drive team growth and redefine success.





BELLINGHAM, Wash., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), proudly welcomes Justin Kiliszek, one of Northern New Jersey’s most accomplished real estate professionals, to its global network.

After more than two decades with traditional big-box brokerages, Justin is embracing eXp Realty’s innovative, cloud-based model alongside his team of 16 agents and 3 support staff. This move marks a new chapter in an already stellar career, which includes more than $1 billion in sales volume and over 3,000 homes sold.

“eXp Realty’s cloud-based platform offers the kind of flexibility and efficiency that traditional brokerages just can’t match,” Justin said. “The ability to streamline operations, reduce overhead, and tap into revenue-sharing and equity programs is exactly what my team and I need to scale our business and focus on what we do best – serving our clients.”

A Proven Leader with an Eye on Growth

Justin’s decision comes after a strong 2024 with Keller Williams, where his team closed $80 million in sales on 155 transactions. Now, they aim to build on that momentum within eXp’s agent-centric, collaborative environment.

“We moved a team of 15+ agents across two states onto the eXp platform, and it was by far the smoothest transition I’ve ever experienced,” Justin said.

eXp Realty’s revenue-sharing and equity ownership programs were a key factor in his decision, offering opportunities for leveraged income and long-term financial growth.

“For us, the move isn’t just about technology – it’s about alignment,” Justin said. “eXp Realty offers an innovative platform that eliminates inefficiencies and lets us operate at our full potential. It’s a perfect fit for where we’re headed as a team.”

eXp Realty Leadership Welcomes Kiliszek’s Vision

“Justin Kiliszek represents the kind of visionary leadership that thrives at eXp Realty,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “His extraordinary track record of success, coupled with his commitment to innovation and team growth, aligns perfectly with our mission to empower agents and teams with tools and opportunities for scalable success. We’re honored to welcome Justin and his team to eXp.”

An Impressive Career and Bright Future

With certifications like Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR), and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR), Justin is a trusted expert in residential real estate, REO, and short sales. He is also a contributor to the best-selling book “Cracking the Real Estate Code,” where he shares the strategies and insights behind his success.

“This isn’t just a change in brokerage – it’s an opportunity to align with a forward-thinking model that’s designed for the future,” Justin said. “We’re excited for what’s ahead with eXp Realty.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 85,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, India, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including an innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, offering immersive 3D platforms that are deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

