YourUpdateTV talks about being True to the Mafia Code Philadelphia Style

New book spotlights the life of Notorious Philadelphia Mob Figure Nicodemo “Little Nicky” Scarfo

TRUE TO THE CODE : NICODEMO SCARFO gives readers a front row seat to the rise and fall of the Philadelphia Mob Boss

Co Authors McKinley Horton and Katja Horelli profile of Nicodemo “Little Nicky” Scarfo with new book and feature film in the works





NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

“True to the Code: Nicodemo Scarfo” is a compelling exploration into the life and moral code of one of America's most notorious organized crime figures.

Authored by veteran crime journalist McKinley Horton and historian Katja Horelli, in collaboration with Thomas C. Harris and Philip Pasha, with expert consultation from Nicky Rings, this work represents the definitive account of Scarfo's complex legacy. Published by MC Posh LLC.

“We wanted to bring to light the fact that Nicodemo Scarfo not only ruled the streets of Philadelphia in his day, he also was a major organized crime figure on the national stage as well,” says Co- Author, McKinley Horton.

“True to the Code: Nicodemo Scarfo” delves into the life and legacy of Nicodemo 'Little Nicky' Scarfo, revealing the moral code that governed his climb to power in American organized crime. This meticulously researched work bridges history, ethics, and underworld lore to provide readers with a nuanced understanding of Scarfo's psychology.

Designed for true crime enthusiasts, historians, and readers curious about the personal motivations behind major mafia figures, this book offers a compelling examination of how principles, however twisted, shaped one of organized crime's most violent chapters.

“As a consultant it was important to me and the authors to present the facts about 'Little Nicky' and the code he lived by; no judgements from us, we just want the reader to decide how they want to look at him. He lived by the code and died by the code, but Philly needed a protector and Nicodemo embraced that role,” added book consultant and Philadelphia native, Nicky Rings.

Author Team member Philip Pasha said, “This book explores how an unwritten moral code influenced Scarfo's decisions, bridging history, ethics, and underworld lore. Readers learn about Scarfo's rise to power, the violence he wielded, and the ramifications of a 'code' that demanded total loyalty while betraying its own principles.”

Through extensive research and interviews with those who witnessed Scarfo's reign, the authors construct a compelling narrative that examines not just what happened, but why. The result is a nuanced portrait of a complex figure whose contradictions continue to fascinate crime historians decades later.

Co-Author Horton also believes both Philadelphians, and the world as a whole, deserve to know more about this local legend and bring Philadelphia’s Dark Underground of the past, into the light of today. “We love the City of Philadelphia, and we love the people of Philadelphia. There are so many great stories here and Nicodemo ‘Little Nicky’ Scarfo’s story is important. You may not agree with what he did or it how he did it but he left his mark here in Philly and all over the country.”

TRUE TO THE CODE : NICODEMO SCARFO is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, independent bookstores nationwide, and directly through the MC Posh LLC website. Special signed editions can be ordered exclusively online.

SAMPLE CHAPTER: THE OATH

"The oath was everything. But an oath is only as good as the man who takes it. And Scarfo's interpretation of the code would reshape Philadelphia's underworld forever."

June 8th, 1981

As the summer heat settled over Philadelphia, Scarfo called a meeting at the Italian-American club on Snyder Avenue. Those who attended didn't realize they were witnessing the beginning of the bloodiest era in the city's organized crime history.

The Message

"Loyalty isn't just given," Scarfo told his captains that evening, his voice barely above a whisper. "It's proven." Three men who had questioned his leadership would be dead within a week.

The Aftermath

The bodies were discovered scattered across South Philadelphia, each execution a message that the code, Scarfo's code, was now the only law that mattered in the city's criminal underworld.

THE AUTHOR TEAM

McKinley Horton

Journalist, Movie, and Music Producer with over 20 years of experience in covering True Events. Horton has been widely published in major publications and brings firsthand investigative experience to this project.

Katja Horelli

Historian specializing in 20th-century social movements and the societal conditions that enabled organized crime to flourish in America's urban centers. Her academic rigor complements Horton's journalistic approach.

Thomas C. Harris & Philip Pasha

Collaborators who contributed essential research and editorial expertise. Their background in historical documentation and archival research provided crucial context and source material.

Nicky Rings

Consultant with unique insights into the Philadelphia crime scene of Scarfo's era. Rings provided valuable perspective on the unwritten rules that governed Scarfo's world.

BOOK DETAILS

Title: True to the Code: Nicodemo Scarfo

Authors: McKinley Horton & Katja Horelli

Collaborators: Thomas C. Marris & Philip Pasha

Consultant: Nicky Rings

Publisher: MC Posh LLC

Format: Paperback / Hardcover / eBook

Pages: 227 PAGES

PRESS & PRAISE

"An enthralling exploration of Scarfo's hidden ethos."

True Crime Quarterly



"Horton and Horelli expertly blend historical fact with compelling storytelling."

Crime & Culture Podcast



"The definitive account of Philadelphia's darkest crime era."

Philadelphia Inquirer



"A masterclass in true crime writing that transcends the genre."

Publishers Weekly



Notable coverage includes features on the Underworld Insights podcast, where the authors discussed Scarfo's complex personality, and a major feature in City Tribune diving into the moral paradoxes that defined his leadership. The book has also been selected for the True Crime Book Club's fall reading list.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What makes this book unique?

Unlike previous works on Scarfo that focus primarily on his crimes, this book examines the personal "code" that drove his decisions, featuring never-before-accessed information from those who knew him personally.

Who is the target audience?

True crime enthusiasts, mafia historians, and ethically minded readers interested in the psychology behind organized crime figures. The book appeals to both casual readers and serious crime history scholars.

Where can I purchase the book?

Available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, independent bookstores nationwide, and directly through the MC Posh LLC website. Special signed editions can be ordered exclusively online.

CONTACT & MEDIA INQUIRIES

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c507ad2-409d-4aa9-ab1d-d309ca486cba

True to the Code: Nicodemo Scarfo True to the Code: Nicodemo Scarfo

