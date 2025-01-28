Delaware 250 to Host Revolution at 250 Symposium for Museums and Historic Sites

DOVER, Del. – Delaware 250 will host Revolution at 250, a symposium for staff, volunteers, and board members of Delaware’s museums, historic sites, and cultural organizations planning for the 2026 Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of America’s independence.

The free, day-long convening, to be held on February 3rd at the Delaware Public Archives, will feature scholars and museum professionals from Delaware and the greater Philadelphia region, who will lead panels on the history of the Revolutionary period, conducting archival research, and best practices in interpretation and visitor engagement. There will also be a special session highlighting the Delaware Public Archives’ Revolutionary-era collection. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about resources available to organizations as they develop their own plans for the Semiquincentennial. Delaware 250 will also be announcing upcoming events to mark the 250th.

“Excitement is building for the Semiquincentennial,” said Margaret Hughes, Delaware 250 coordinator. “As Delaware’s museums, historic sites, and cultural organizations develop their own unique programming around the 250th, more and more Delawareans will be able to connect in meaningful ways with this historic moment. Our goal is to provide resources to support that planning.”

“We’re very fortunate to have so many excellent museums and historic sites across the state that help Delaware’s rich history come alive for visitors,” said Dick Carter, chair of the Delaware Heritage Commission. “The Semiquincentennial is a chance for Delawareans and visitors to get to know the First State in a new way.”

Director of the Delaware Public Archives and State Archivist Stephen Marz said that the symposium will be instrumental in ensuring that Delaware’s history is accessible to all. “Archives are essential in helping us better understand the full story of the past,” he said. “At the Delaware Public Archives, we have records dating back to the seventeenth century and extending to the present. All of these holdings are critical pieces of Delaware’s story.”

The symposium’s featured presenters are: Michele Anstine (Delaware Humanities); public historian Nicole Belolan, PhD; Wade Catts (South River Heritage Consulting, LLC); Daniel Citron (Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs); Lu Ann De Cunzo, PhD (University of Delaware); Chuck Fithian (Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, retired); public historian Cheryl Gooch, PhD; Andrew Lyter (Lewes Historical Society); Tyler Putman, PhD (Museum of the American Revolution); and historian Emily Sneff, PhD. The symposium will feature a special message from Madeleine Rosenberg, Pomeroy Foundation Semiquincentennial Manager of the American Association for State and Local History.

Revolution at 250 is at capacity. For media inquiries, please email catherine.pierce@delaware.gov.

Revolution at 250 has been made possible in part by Delaware Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy demands wisdom.

About Delaware 250

Delaware 250 is the State’s official entity marking the 250th anniversary of America’s Independence on July 4, 2026. A special project of the Delaware Heritage Commission and the Delaware Public Archives, Delaware 250 seeks to reflect on and celebrate the plurality of histories within the First State and the Nation.

About Delaware Heritage Commission

Created in 1972 as the Delaware American Revolution Bicentennial Commission to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the American Revolution in 1776, the Delaware Heritage Commission became one of the principal agencies for the celebration of Delaware history. The celebration of the bicentennial of the U.S. Constitution in 1987, the bicentennial of the Bill of Rights, the 500th anniversary of Columbus “Finding the Americas,” the 75th anniversary of the American Revolution Battle of Cooch’s Bridge, were led by the Heritage Commission. Its mission is to celebrate the history and heritage of Delaware.

About Delaware Public Archives

As the repository for records of Delaware state and local governments, the Delaware Public Archives contains millions of documents and other materials that can help with researching one’s genealogical roots and conduct historical research. Among these records are census materials, vital statistics including birth, death, and marriage records; tax assessments, probate/estate records, land deeds, and military records. The Delaware Public Archives also preserves a large amount of genealogically related materials of private origin. These records include family histories, bible records, church records, manuscript genealogies, and newspapers.