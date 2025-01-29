Inspiration Commerce Group Names Simon Dance as CEO of Affiliate Marketing Operating Group

Simon Dance, incoming CEO of ICG's affiliate businesses Ilenia Sarman, CPO of ICG's affiliate businesses

Following a profitable Q4 2024, ICG announced new portfolio CEO

The fashion category remains significantly under-penetrated online, presenting an enormous opportunity to connect brands and retailers with more shoppers.” — Simon Dance

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspiration Commerce Group (ICG) is excited to announce the appointment of Simon Dance as CEO of its Affiliate Marketing Operating Group, overseeing portfolio companies Stylight and MyBestBrands. With over 20 years of experience scaling online businesses and brands, Simon brings a proven track record of driving growth and profitability in the digital space. This news comes shortly after the previous announcement that ICG achieved profitability for the first time in Q4 of FY2024.Dance’s career spans leadership roles at some of the world’s top ecommerce players, most notably as Head of SEO for Amazon in the EU. Most recently he served as Chief Commercial Officer at Lyst, the leading fashion comparison shopping platform, where he helped steer the company to profitability for the first time and solidify its global market leadership.“I’m thrilled to join Inspiration Commerce Group as CEO of its Affiliate Marketing Operating Group,” said Dance. “The fashion category remains significantly under-penetrated online, presenting an enormous opportunity to connect brands and retailers with more shoppers. Stylight and MyBestBrands have a proud legacy of serving millions of users, and I’m passionate about building on this foundation to create unparalleled value for our partners while delivering remarkable shopping experiences for customers.”As CEO, Dance will focus on accelerating growth, optimizing operations, and strengthening the positioning of Stylight and MyBestBrands as Europe’s go-to platforms for online shopping discovery.“Simon’s leadership comes at a pivotal moment for ICG’s affiliate marketing businesses,” said Andrew Ladouceur, group CEO of ICG. “His extensive experience in scaling digital-first businesses, combined with his deep expertise in SEO and ecommerce, will be a game-changer as we push for new levels of growth and innovation.”ICG is also thrilled to announce the promotion of Ilenia Sarman to Chief Product Officer of Stylight and MyBestBrands. Celebrating her 10-year anniversary with Stylight, Ilenia has been instrumental in driving growth across content, brand, product, and SEO. In her new role, she will lead product strategy and development, focusing on enhancing user experience and operational excellence across both platforms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.