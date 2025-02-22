Bill Spies Takes Readers on an Epic Journey Through 16th-Century America in ‘One Boy, One Pony, Two Girls’

A riveting tale of friendship, adventure, and survival.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Step into a world of daring adventure and heartfelt connections with Bill Spies in “ One Boy, One Pony, Two Girls .” Set against the backdrop of 16th-century America, this captivating story follows a young Powhattan Indian boy, Tangtok, and his unexpected bond with a shipwrecked paint filly named Bakting. Together, they navigate the challenges of survival, cultural divides, and a rapidly changing world.The story begins with the filly’s perilous journey across the ocean to what is now Assateague Island, where she is discovered by Tangtok, who names her Bakting. Over time, Tangtok and Bakting form a deep, unspoken bond, one that leads them into adventures filled with danger, loyalty, and heroism. As Tangtok matures, his relationships with two girls—Dakwee and Tiekee—also evolve, complicating his loyalties and pushing him to embrace his destiny as both a warrior and protector.What follows is a rich tapestry of courage, friendship, and betrayal. With war on the horizon and a mission to rescue the chief's daughter, Tangtok and Bakting rise as heroes, showing the strength of unity between humans and animals. Their journey culminates in a significant statement about cultural understanding and the price of loyalty.Written by Bill Spies, a veteran, entrepreneur, and author, “One Boy, One Pony, Two Girls” is more than just a historical adventure—it’s a celebration of resilience, leadership, and the bonds that unite everyone and everything across time and space. With his extensive background in military leadership and life’s challenges, Spies brings an authenticity and depth to this tale.Join Tangtok, Bakting, and their companions on a journey that will captivate readers of all ages and inspire those seeking courage in the face of adversity in “One Boy, One Pony, Two Girls” by Bill Spies—available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.