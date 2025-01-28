Project Lifesaver Selected for Top Non-Profit of the Year by IAOTP

Project Lifesaver is being honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas for being named this December

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project Lifesaver, a non-profit 501 corporation founded in October 1998, was selected for Top Non-Profit for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for its phenomenal results, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members and programs in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities.For over two and a half decades, Project Lifesaver is the premier search and rescue program operated internationally by public safety agencies, and is strategically designed for “at risk” individuals who are prone to the life-threatening behavior of wandering. The primary mission of Project Lifesaver is to provide timely response to save lives and reduce potential injury for adults and children with the propensity to wander due to a cognitive condition.Project Lifesaver utilizes three key components to enable first responders to achieve the program’s mission of bringing loved one’s home: Cutting Edge Locating Technology, Innovative SAR Methods to recover individuals with cognitive conditions, and Community Policing Courses, which provide a basic understanding of cognitive condition and necessary tools to respond.Termed the “Gold Standard in Excellence” throughout the special needs SAR community, Project Lifesaver was the first organization to significantly address the elopement issue among at risk individuals, and since 1999, they have been the only non-profit organization actively educating and equipping public safety agencies in the protection, search, and safe recovery of wanderers. Project Lifesaver is second to none – it was first and is the only program of its kind, and has been the inspiration for many locating devices currently on the market; though no other organization has been able to replicate our effectiveness & reliability!Project Lifesaver is the trusted and proven most effective program dedicated to protect, and when necessary, quickly locate individuals with cognitive conditions that cause the life-threatening behavior of wandering.As a non-profit organization, they do not view wandering protection and prevention as a “market.” Their clear and singular focus is on providing these most vulnerable groups and their caregivers with the support and protection they need. They see their mission as bringing peace of mind and improving the quality of life of these high-risk populations and their caregivers. Their passion is safety, security, and protection. Their philosophy is efficiency, integrity, and innovation.Throughout the tenure of this program, it has received many awards and accolades including The Silver Stevie Award Winner for 2021 by the American Business Awards and they were a Finalist for the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s 2021 Citizen Honor Awards. Project Lifesaver International will be awarded next December at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for its selection of Top Non-Profit of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Project Lifesaver for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Chief Gene Saunders is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see him and celebrate his foundation’s accomplishments at next year's gala."Looking back, Chief Saunders attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: https://projectlifesaver.org/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

