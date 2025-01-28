PHILIPPINES, January 28 - Press Release

January 28, 2025 TOL welcomes bicam panel adoption of Phivolcs modernization bill Senate Majority Leader Francis 'TOL' Tolentino today lauded the approval by a bicameral conference panel of the measure seeking to modernize the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs). "This bill is very timely and relevant, considering our position as part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, while current events would show several active volcanoes," said Tolentino, referring to recent activity exhibited by Kanlaon, Mayon, and Taal. Chaired by Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano and Rep. Carlito Marquez (1D, Aklan) for the Senate and House, respectively, the bicameral body unanimously adopted the reconciled version of SB 2825 and HB 10730 earlier today. In his manifestation, Tolentino shared his previous experiences in overseeing rescue and relief efforts during Mt. Mayon's eruption as former Chairperson of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), and for Taal volcano as then Mayor of Tagaytay City. "I remember well, when I was a young mayor, a scientist used to visit me and I offered to have a site in Tagaytay for Phivolcs. I also remember having some long conversations with Director Punongbayan more than a decade ago," recalled the senator, referring to the late Phivolcs Director Raymundo Punongbayan, who was among the most prominent scientists to have led the agency. "Even then, we realized that there is really a need for Phivolcs to be modernized, not just in terms of equipment, but personnel as well. The need for scientists to be manning the posts should be underscored," added the senator, a co-author of the measure. Under the measure, a modernization program shall be established to provide state-of-the-art equipment, highly trained personnel, and more seismic stations to effectively increase the agency's capability to detect and locate earthquake, volcanic, and tsunami events, particularly in communities at risk. Tolentino and Sen. Joel Villanueva were the conferees for the Senate, while Reps. Ron Salo (Kabayan Party-List), Anna York Bondoc (4D, Pampanga) and Gabriel Bordado Jr. (3D, Camarines Sur made up the House panel.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.