January 28, 2025 - Attorney General Miyares Highlights Virginians' Consumer Data Rights on Data Privacy Day

Attorney General Miyares Highlights Virginians’ Consumer Data Rights on Data Privacy Day

RICHMOND, VA — In recognition of Data Privacy Day, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is highlighting how the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (“VCDPA”) protects Virginians’ personal data. The Virginia Attorney General’s Office has been enforcing the VCDPA since it went into effect on January 1, 2023. As the second state in the country to implement a comprehensive data privacy law, Virginia is leading the way in data privacy law.

“Data Privacy Day is a good day to celebrate the rights that Virginians have to their own personal data under Virginia law,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “In a fast-moving digital landscape, my Office’s Consumer Privacy Unit is tasked with making sure that Virginians’ consumer data rights are being protected. By recognizing Data Privacy Day, we want to remind Virginians that they have a seat at the table with controllers and processors of data and can invoke their rights at any time under the law.”

The VCDPA establishes that Virginians can invoke their rights with certain controllers and processors of data, including the right to confirm if their data is being processed, to correct inaccuracies in their consumer data, to delete their personal data, to obtain a copy of their personal data, and to opt out of processing of their personal data for purposes of targeted advertisement. If Virginians think that their consumer data rights under the VCDPA are being violated, they can file complaints with the Virginia Attorney General's Office.

For more information on the VCDPA, please visit our website HERE.

For further assistance call our Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-552-9963 if calling from Virginia, or (804) 786-2042 if calling from the Richmond area or from outside Virginia.

