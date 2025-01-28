Governor Newsom announces LA Rises, a private-sector initiative led by Mark Walter, Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Casey Wasserman, to support swift and unified rebuilding of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — In the wake of one of the most devastating natural disasters in California history, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the launch of LA Rises, a unified recovery initiative that brings together private sector leaders to support rebuilding efforts led by the city of Los Angeles, Los Angeles County and the State of California. The Governor has enlisted Dodgers Chairman Mark Walter, business leader and basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, and Casey Wasserman, LA28 Chairperson and President to lead and recruit others to this private sector and philanthropic effort.

To seed this new effort, Dodgers Chairman Mark Walter, the Mark Walter Family Foundation, and the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation have provided an initial commitment of up to $100 million. With plans to raise additional funds through private donations, LA Rises will provide major resources aimed at helping Los Angeles communities most affected by these catastrophic fires recover and rebuild.

LA Rises will marshal the full resources of the private sector, augmenting and amplifying local and state resources, to rebuild Altadena, Pasadena, the Pacific Palisades, and all impacted communities.

As part of the unified effort, city and county leaders are crafting recovery plans for their communities. The state is mobilizing its resources and scale, coordinating with the federal government, and removing red tape. LA Rises will galvanize the private sector to unlock additional capital and find new and innovative tools to help communities build back faster and stronger.