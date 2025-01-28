ALDOI NAMES CHAPMAN, FIORE TO KEY LEADERSHIP POSITIONS

(334) 269-3550

Contact:

1/28/2025

The Alabama Department of Insurance has recently completed an organizational restructuring and would like to congratulate two employees on being named to critical senior management roles. The changes are designed to streamline management responsibilities, providing the needed increases in efficiency and productivity that will follow so that we may better serve the people of the State of Alabama.

Deputy Commissioner Larry Chapman, with the department since 2022, will assume the role of Deputy Commissioner and Chief of Staff. Larry will supervise a new organizational section entitled Administration and External Affairs and will also take on the responsibility of supervision of the Human Resources Divisions. The newly-created External Affairs Division, in addition to media relations, will oversee the development and implementation of a comprehensive public outreach and education program to engage key audiences for improving the public understanding of the Department and insurance issues in general. In short, the Division, using a multitude of diverse efforts, will seek to raise the level of insurance knowledge among the Alabama insurance consumers.

Richard Fiore, who joined the department in 2023, has been named Deputy Commissioner for Innovation and Operations. In that role, Richard will take on supervision of the Accounting and IT divisions. He will also guide the department in all areas related to operational innovation, technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning and cybersecurity. Additionally, Richard will serve as the department’s key representative on all matters under the jurisdiction of the Innovation, Cybersecurity, and Technology (H) Committee of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

Alabama Insurance Commissioner Mark Fowler said, “I am pleased announce these new organizational changes and I know they significantly will help us meet our mission to serve the people of our great state by regulating the insurance industry, protecting consumers, promoting market stability, enforcing the fire codes and investigating insurance fraud.” Fowler continued, “I am particularly happy to make these new staff appointments. These are critical roles for this department and expansions of duties for both Richard Fiore and Larry Chapman. I know they are more than up to the task, and I appreciate both accepting these new responsibilities.”