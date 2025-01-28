Hot Dog on a Stick Stomps Out New Utah Location in St. George

Iconic Brand Continues Expansion in Beehive State with Latest Opening

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hot Dog on a Stick , the all-American, beach-born brand owned by FAT Brands Inc. , announces a new opening in St. George, Utah in partnership with influencers, Benji and Tiffany Nelson. Known for their popular YouTube Channel show, Not Enough Nelsons, the husband-and-wife duo are pleased to introduce the area to a brand that holds so much nostalgia for them. Situated in the Red Cliffs Mall, the new location boasts a menu with all the Hot Dog on a Stick classics, fresh, hand-stomped lemonade and made-to-order Hot Dog on a Stick and Cheese on a Stick products.

“We are thrilled to continue our growth in the state of Utah with two entrepreneurs like Benji and Tiffany Nelson, who truly embody what the Hot Dog on a Stick brand stands for—bringing smiles and joy to people,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “We look forward to becoming a go-to dining spot for the St. George community where we can fulfill any craving—from sweet to savory.”

“Some of my fondest memories with my mom were going to Hot Dog on a Stick at my local mall,” said franchisee Tiffany Nelson. “When an opportunity came about to bring Hot Dog on a Stick to St. George, Benji and I jumped on it as we wanted to create that same experience for our kids. Hot Dog on a Stick is a place that brings happiness to people, and I’m overjoyed to bring such a special, beloved brand to St. George.”

The first Hot Dog on a Stick opened in 1946 in sunny Santa Monica, CA, situated on the famous Muscle Beach. Initially a food stand, the brand has since grown into a cultural phenomenon with approximately 50 locations throughout the U.S. Greeted by smiling Hotdoggers, customers can enjoy fresh, hand-stomped lemonade and made-to-order Hot Dog on a Stick and Cheese on a Stick products.

The new Hot Dog on Stick location is located at Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George, UT 84790 and is open Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information or to find a Hot Dog on a Stick near you, please visit www.hotdogonastick.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Hot Dog on a Stick

Established in 1946 in Southern California, Hot Dog on a Stick is known for its fresh, made-to-order hot dog on a stick and cheese on a stick products, hand-stomped natural lemonade, smiling customer service, and its iconic bright striped uniforms. Hot Dog on a Stick provides customers with a fun, all-American quick service restaurant experience, catering services for events, party packs, and fundraisers. Hot Dog on a Stick has approximately 50 locations in the U.S. For more information, visit www.hotdogonastick.com .

