Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Leander, Texas

LEANDER, Texas, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Wildspring , is coming soon to Leander, Texas. This exclusive Austin-area community will feature thoughtfully designed single-family homes and an array of luxury amenities. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in summer 2025.

Wildspring will offer 12 exceptional single-family home designs with 3 to 6 bedrooms and 2 to 5.5 baths, ranging from 2,089 to over 3,899 square feet. The community will feature two collections of homes on 50-foot and 60-foot home sites, each designed to blend luxury with tranquility. Home pricing in the Arbor Collection in Wildspring is anticipated to start in the low $600,000s and homes in the Grove Collection will start in the low $800,000s.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Residents will enjoy access to exclusive amenities including a pool, pavilion, and playground. Students living in Wildspring have the opportunity to attend school in the highly rated Leander Independent School District, including Tarvin Elementary School, Stiles Middle School, and Rouse High School.





“Wildspring will offer residents an unparalleled living experience with beautifully designed homes and exceptional onsite amenities in a serene setting,” said Brandon Cooper, Division President of Toll Brothers in Austin. “We are excited to bring our unique blend of luxury and comfort to this exceptional Leander location.”

Surrounded by rolling meadows adorned by wildflowers, this location along County Road 175 offers quick access to major roadways, everyday conveniences in nearby Cedar Park, and Austin’s dynamic energy.

For more information and to join the interest list for Wildspring by Toll Brothers, call (833) 405-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Austin .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b100f7c-2750-4456-af98-6434c39386c7

