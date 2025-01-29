Body Techs Wellness + Rehab Expands Holistic Health Offerings, Wins 2024 and 2025 Prestigious Wellness Awards
Body Techs Wellness + Rehab Recognized as a Leading Holistic Wellness Center in Minnesota
Comprehensive Wellness and Recovery Services
Body Techs Wellness + Rehab offers a variety of services designed to support clients in achieving their health goals, including:
Cryotherapy: A three-minute cold therapy session that helps reduce inflammation, promote healing, and improve circulation.
Red Light Therapy & Normatec Compression: These treatments support cellular repair, circulation, and muscle recovery.
Renasculpt & Cryo Slimming: Non-invasive body contouring solutions utilizing HIEMT technology for fat reduction and muscle toning.
Chiropractic Care & Physical Therapy: Services designed to restore mobility and relieve pain.
Personalized Weight Loss Programs: Award-winning programs focused on sustainable results through science-backed strategies.
Innovating Accessibility with Mobile Cryotherapy
Body Techs has expanded its services beyond its physical location with Minnesota’s first mobile cryo trailer, making recovery treatments more accessible. The mobile unit is available for:
Corporate wellness programs to improve employee health and productivity.
Youth and professional sports teams for enhanced recovery and performance.
Private events, fairs, and concerts offering unique wellness experiences.
Construction sites and remote locations ensuring wellness access for various industries.
Community Engagement and Partnerships
As a minority-owned business, Body Techs Wellness + Rehab prioritizes inclusivity and accessibility. The center collaborates with local organizations such as the University of Minnesota, Bolder Options, and children’s hospitals to support community health initiatives.
Client Testimonials & Recognition
Body Techs has received 5-star ratings across Google, Facebook, and ClassPass, with clients citing positive experiences in recovery, pain management, and overall wellness.
One client recovering from an auto accident shared:
"Cryotherapy and red light therapy significantly reduced my pain and improved my energy levels. These treatments gave me hope and helped me regain control of my health."
Another, a long-distance runner, noted:
"Cryotherapy and chiropractic care played a crucial role in my marathon training, helping me recover faster and stay injury-free."
About Body Techs Wellness + Rehab
Body Techs Wellness + Rehab is a family-owned wellness center dedicated to providing advanced, non-invasive treatments for recovery, pain relief, weight loss, and overall health. The center’s award-winning services and community-driven approach make it a trusted leader in holistic wellness in Minnesota.
