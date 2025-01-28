State Senate Affairs Committee Approves Attorney General Jackley’s Government Accountability Bill

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Jan. 27, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – Senate Bill 60, which would expand the access and investigatory authority of the State Auditor and was introduced by Attorney General Marty Jackley, and supported by the State Auditor Rich Sattgast and State Treasurer Josh Haeder, was unanimously approved Monday afternoon by the Senate State Affairs Committee.

“Protecting taxpayer dollars and restoring the public’s trust in government are among my priorities for this legislative session,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This bill gives the State Auditor the authority to review financial records of a state agency in an effort to keep that agency more accountable to the public.”

Senate Bill 60, as amended in committee, now goes to the Senate floor for final Senate consideration.

The bill can be found here: https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/Amendment/277511.pdf

