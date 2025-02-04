AC Power and Rosemawr Announce Development Capital Financing Partnership

NEW YORK, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AC Power, a solar development company, and Rosemawr Sustainable Infrastructure Management, the sustainable infrastructure investment arm of Rosemawr Management, have announced a financing partnership focused on funding interconnection deposits that will aid in the deployment of a growing portfolio of solar energy projects over the next three years. The financing facility addresses a critical capital requirement that is increasingly common to power generation projects that further the energy transition.“The partnership with Rosemawr is pivotal for our mission to transform underutilized, industrially impacted sites into sources of clean energy,” said Annika Colston, founder and CEO of AC Power. “With this financing facility, we’re able to accelerate the development of solar projects on landfills and brownfields, creating a dual impact: generating renewable energy while giving these sites a second chance to serve their communities in a meaningful way.”“This investment is a strong fit for our core focus of providing flexible capital to leading energy transition development teams and project portfolios,” said Rich Weihe, Managing Director at Rosemawr Sustainable Infrastructure Management, “and we are very excited to be working with AC Power to help further the growth of its business.”The partnership underscores the growing importance of strategic financing solutions in the renewable energy industry and will enable AC Power to move projects through critical early development stages. The projects supported by this partnership include a mix of community-scale solar developments located across the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, with a focus on bringing clean energy to local communities while revitalizing sites that have historically been underutilized.About AC PowerAC Power is an award-winning, woman-owned solar developer specializing in transforming contaminated properties into clean energy assets. Founded in 2016, AC Power partners with municipal, corporate, and private landowners to turn liabilities into assets, bringing sustainable solutions to communities and accelerating the energy transition. AC Power specializes in community-scale projects, with a pipeline of more than 250 MW under development across the country. Visit https://www.acpowerllc.com/ to learn more.About RosemawrRosemawr Management is a credit-focused investment management firm focused on the municipal, sustainable infrastructure, and charter school sectors. Rosemawr was founded in 2008 and currently has over $1 billion in assets under management. The firm’s sustainable infrastructure portfolio includes investments in solar, energy storage, wind, and energy efficiency assets located across the country. Visit http://www.rosemawr.com for more information.

