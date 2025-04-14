Pudumjee Hygiene Contributes to Sustainable Hygiene Solutions Amid Growing Environmental Concerns

Through eco-friendly products and waste reduction efforts, Pudumjee Hygiene is part of a broader industry shift toward sustainability.

INDIA, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As environmental concerns gain attention worldwide, Pudumjee Hygiene is addressing these issues within the hygiene industry.Based in Pune, the company has over 20 years of experience providing hygiene solutions for schools, hospitals, offices, and homes across India.Their recent efforts include practical steps to lessen the environmental impact of their products and operations.“Hygiene today involves more than just cleanliness—it also involves environmental responsibility,” said Aniruddha Patil, CEO of Pudumjee Hygiene. “We are committed to supporting this shift and contributing to positive change.”A 2024 Global Hygiene Council report notes a 15% rise in demand for sustainable hygiene products, driven by stricter regulations and growing consumer awareness.Pudumjee Hygiene is responding to this trend with solutions already in use across various sectors in India.⦿ A History of ResponsibilityFounded in 2005, Pudumjee Hygiene has grown from a small startup to a provider serving over 500 clients in education, healthcare, and hospitality. Initially focused on quality and safety, the company has since incorporated sustainability into its operations.“We’ve always worked to meet high standards,” Patil explained. “Now, that includes taking steps to protect the environment.”⦿ Sustainability in PracticePudumjee Hygiene’s operations reflect their focus on sustainability.Their manufacturing facilities in Pune and Bangalore use energy-efficient systems, contributing to a 20% reduction in carbon emissions since 2020.The company holds ISO 14001:2015 certification for environmental management and collaborates with local recycling programs to handle waste responsibly.Their product offerings include washroom solutions with no-touch dispensers that reduce waste and contamination, as well as hygiene products for kitchens and food services made from environmentally safe materials.The EcoCare line , launched in 2023, includes tissues, dispensers, and cleaners made from 100% recycled, biodegradable materials.“Products like the EcoCare line show that sustainability and quality can coexist,” said Dr. Priya Sharma, an environmental consultant based in Mumbai.⦿ Aligning with Industry TrendsPudumjee Hygiene’s efforts align with a wider movement in the hygiene industry.A 2024 study found that 70% of consumers now factor in a product’s environmental impact before buying, a trend supported by new regulations promoting greener practices.Pudumjee Hygiene is participating in this shift.“Hygiene today requires balancing quality with environmental responsibility,” Patil noted. “It’s a positive development to see the industry moving in this direction.”⦿ Future PlansLooking forward, Pudumjee Hygiene plans to further reduce emissions, expand its range of eco-friendly products, and work with environmental organizations on community projects.“We are focused on ongoing improvement in this area,” Patil said.For more information, contact:customercare@pudumjeehygiene.com

