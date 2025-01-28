WORKSHOP ON POLICY BRIEFS FOR ALCOHOL CONSUMPTION STUDIES IN RWANDA WITH MANCHESTER METROPOLITAN UNIVERSITY

UNITAR's Division on NCD, Digital Health, and Capacity Building, in collaboration with The Defeat-NCD Partnership, partnered with Manchester Metropolitan University to deliver a workshop on preparing policy briefs based on alcohol consumption studies in the Republic of Rwanda, influencing national and international alcohol policies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.