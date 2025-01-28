Submit Release
WORKSHOP ON POLICY BRIEFS FOR ALCOHOL CONSUMPTION STUDIES IN RWANDA WITH MANCHESTER METROPOLITAN UNIVERSITY

UNITAR's Division on NCD, Digital Health, and Capacity Building, in collaboration with The Defeat-NCD Partnership, partnered with Manchester Metropolitan University to deliver a workshop on preparing policy briefs based on alcohol consumption studies in the Republic of Rwanda, influencing national and international alcohol policies.

WORKSHOP ON POLICY BRIEFS FOR ALCOHOL CONSUMPTION STUDIES IN RWANDA WITH MANCHESTER METROPOLITAN UNIVERSITY

