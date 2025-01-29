DEMAN Übersetzungen Acquires German Language Services

Maia Costa (middle left) and Cédric Sigoire (middle right) at the MEDICA fair

DEMAN Übersetzungen, a leading provider of translation and localization services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of German Language Services (GLS).

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DEMAN Übersetzungen , a leading provider of translation and localization services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of German Language Services (GLS). This strategic merger brings together two industry leaders to enhance service offerings in Life Sciences and deliver greater value to clients worldwide.GLS is based in Seattle, USA and Cologne, Germany. Founded in 1979, GLS specializes in the translation of life sciences , manufacturing, and high-level corporate communication documentation.It is one of the only translation companies in the world to maintain four ISO certifications: ISO 9001, 17100, 18587 and 13485, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to excellence.Cédric Sigoire, owner of DEMAN Übersetzungen, and Maia Costa, owner of GLS, expressed their excitement about the merger. “We are thrilled to welcome GLS into the DEMAN family,” said Sigoire. “This acquisition allows us to combine our strengths and provide an even higher level of service and more language combinations to our clients.”Maia Costa and the entire GLS team will remain with the company, ensuring continuity and maintaining the high standards of service that GLS clients have come to expect. GLS will continue to operate as an intact company within the DEMAN group, preserving its brand identity.“We are excited about the opportunities this merger brings,” said Costa. “Joining forces with DEMAN will enable us to leverage our combined resources and expertise, ultimately benefiting our clients through enhanced capabilities and expanded service offerings.”The merger is effective immediately, and both companies are committed to a seamless transition for GLS clients. Together, DEMAN Übersetzungen and German Language Services look forward to a bright future of growth and innovation in the translation and localization industry.The deal was facilitated by Dee Johnson of Language Transactions, LLC.For more information, please contact:German Language ServicesEmail: info @ germanlanguageservices.comPhone: +1 (206) 938-3600DEMAN ÜbersetzungenEmail: sales @ deman-uebersetzungen.comPhone: +49 211 6988 575

