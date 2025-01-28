Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,237 in the last 365 days.

Kristy Crabtree Joins Legacy Makers TV to Champion Healing Through Psychedelic Therapy

FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kristy Crabtree, licensed professional counselor and founder of Innerlight Counseling and Sacred Revolution retreats, will appear on Legacy Makers TV.
The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies to create lasting impact in their fields.

In her episode, Kristy discusses her groundbreaking approach to trauma healing, integrating traditional psychotherapy with psychedelic-assisted therapy.

Through her retreats and counseling practice, she empowers individuals to explore expanded states of consciousness, heal trauma, and unlock their spiritual gifts.

“Healing is not only your birthright—it’s your sacred purpose,” Kristy shares.

Legacy Makers TV provides a platform for leaders like Kristy Crabtree to inspire audiences with stories of resilience and vision. Her episode will encourage viewers to embrace transformative healing methods, challenge limiting beliefs, and take bold steps toward reclaiming their wholeness.

This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.
In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting www.legacymakerstv.com/kristy-crabtree.

Kristy Crabtree
Legacy Makers
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kristy Crabtree Joins Legacy Makers TV to Champion Healing Through Psychedelic Therapy

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more