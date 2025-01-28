Kristy Crabtree Joins Legacy Makers TV to Champion Healing Through Psychedelic Therapy

FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kristy Crabtree, licensed professional counselor and founder of Innerlight Counseling and Sacred Revolution retreats, will appear on Legacy Makers TV.The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies to create lasting impact in their fields.In her episode, Kristy discusses her groundbreaking approach to trauma healing, integrating traditional psychotherapy with psychedelic-assisted therapy.Through her retreats and counseling practice, she empowers individuals to explore expanded states of consciousness, heal trauma, and unlock their spiritual gifts.“Healing is not only your birthright—it’s your sacred purpose,” Kristy shares.Legacy Makers TV provides a platform for leaders like Kristy Crabtree to inspire audiences with stories of resilience and vision. Her episode will encourage viewers to embrace transformative healing methods, challenge limiting beliefs, and take bold steps toward reclaiming their wholeness.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting www.legacymakerstv.com/kristy-crabtree

