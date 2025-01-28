Deputy Minister Ms.Bernice Swarts to host service delivery imbizo and launch the e-waste recycling programme in Bushbuckridge and Schoemandal, in Mpumalanga.

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms. Bernice Swarts, will host a Service Delivery Imbizo in Bushbuckridge and Schoemansdal, Mpumalanga, on 31 January and 1 February 2025, respectively.

The Deputy Minister will also launch the E-Waste Recycling pilot project during these engagements. As part of the E-Waste Recycling pilot project launch, the Deputy Minister requests residents to bring their old and unused electronic waste, such as cell phones, computers, televisions, and other electrical appliances, to the Imbizo for recycling. The electronic waste will be recycled by EPR Waste Association of South Africa (eWASA) and E-waste Recycling Authority (ERA). Vouchers will be given and be determined on-site based on weight and market rates for each type of e-waste.

Deputy Minister Swarts will also use the Imbizo be raise awareness and highlight the importance of responsible and sound waste management practices.

The Deputy Minister will be joined by various prominent government leaders including:

• Deputy Minister of Police, Mr. Cassel Mathale

• Mpumalanga MEC for Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs, Ms. Nompumelelo Hlophe

• Executive Mayor of Ehlanzeni District Municipality, Cllr Terrence Shabangu

• Mayor of Bushbuckridge Local Municipality, Cllr Matlanatso Lydia Moroane

• Mayor of Nkomazi Local Municipality, Cllr Phindile Pertunia Magagula

During her engagements, Deputy Minister Swarts will also meet and engage with traditional leaders from both areas and also visit an avocado processing facility in White River.