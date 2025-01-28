MEC Kontsiwe to handover 19 nguni cattle to empower communal and smallholder farmers.

The Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform (DRDAR) led by MEC Nonceba

Kontsiwe will hand over 19 Nguni cattle bulls to communal and emerging farmers at a special

ceremony that will be held in Khobonqaba (Adelaide) on Wednesday, 29 December 2025.

The bulls will be distributed to 15 communal and smallholder enterprises who hail from

Amathole, Alfred Nzo, OR Tambo and Joe Gqabi Districts as part of the Livestock Production

Improvement Scheme (LPIS). The objective is to empower communal and smallholder

enterprises to participate in formal economy.

As part of the commitment to assist communal and subsistence farmers participating towards

red meat development, the bulls were not procured but the department’s product from its

own Dohne research institute, working together with the Agricultural Research Council (ARC).

The support from the Dohne through this surplus of Nguni bulls will enhance the Livestock

Production Improvement Scheme (LPIS) for farmers in designated groups.

The communal areas account for 40% of the average number of livestock in the Eastern Cape

Province who sell their animals through traditional ceremonies, auctions and some in the

formal sector (abattoirs).

These animals get nourished in the existing Custom Feeding Centers (CFCs) in these districts

where ruminant feed is provided by the DRDAR in support of the communal farming

communities

The LPIS aims to improve the poor genetic make-up of livestock in the hands of communal

and smallholder farmers to participate in the formal markets.

This is planned to encourage the participation of youth, women, people living with disabilities

and military veterans.

The bulls will play a crucial role in improving livestock production and increasing the

sustainability of smallholder enterprises in the region

