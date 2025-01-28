Tarmim Khan Joins Legacy Makers TV to Advocate for Emotional Intelligence and Holistic Healing

FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tarmim Khan, founder of EQ Coaching LLC, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV. The show highlights inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies to create lasting impact in their fields.In her episode, Tarmim explores how emotional intelligence (EQ) serves as a transformative tool in addressing personal and professional challenges. She shares her journey of overcoming adversity and her mission to empower individuals to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives through a holistic approach to mental wellness.“Emotional intelligence is the ultimate power—not just for understanding others but for mastering your own life,” Tarmim shares.Legacy Makers TV provides a platform for leaders like Tarmim Khan to inspire audiences with stories of resilience and innovation. Her episode will encourage viewers to embrace emotional awareness, break through limiting beliefs, and create a legacy rooted in empathy and empowerment.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting www.legacymakerstv.com/tarmim-khan

