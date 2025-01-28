Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,038 in the last 365 days.

Tarmim Khan Joins Legacy Makers TV to Advocate for Emotional Intelligence and Holistic Healing

FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tarmim Khan, founder of EQ Coaching LLC, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV. The show highlights inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies to create lasting impact in their fields.

In her episode, Tarmim explores how emotional intelligence (EQ) serves as a transformative tool in addressing personal and professional challenges. She shares her journey of overcoming adversity and her mission to empower individuals to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives through a holistic approach to mental wellness.

“Emotional intelligence is the ultimate power—not just for understanding others but for mastering your own life,” Tarmim shares.

Legacy Makers TV provides a platform for leaders like Tarmim Khan to inspire audiences with stories of resilience and innovation. Her episode will encourage viewers to embrace emotional awareness, break through limiting beliefs, and create a legacy rooted in empathy and empowerment.

This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.
In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting www.legacymakerstv.com/tarmim-khan.

Tarmim Khan
Legacy Makers
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tarmim Khan Joins Legacy Makers TV to Advocate for Emotional Intelligence and Holistic Healing

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more