CCS Global Tech Announces Organizational Restructuring and Key Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Growth

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- POWAY, Calif. (January 28, 2025): CCS Global Tech has announced a strategic organizational restructuring designed to drive ambitious growth and enhance global impact. Under this realignment, CCS Global Tech, Helm360 , and CCS Learning Academy will now operate under the unified banner of California Creative Solutions, fostering greater synergy, alignment, and operational excellence across the group.As part of this restructuring, the company is excited to unveil key leadership appointments that will strengthen its capacity to innovate, enhance efficiency, and deepen employee engagement:Raminder Singh – Founder and Group CEOHitesh Jain – Group CFO & COO; CEO, CCS Learning AcademyBim Dave – CEO, Helm360Aanchal Mishra – Group Chief Human Resources OfficerThis cohesive leadership structure reflects the dedication to driving innovation and creating value for clients, employees, and partners worldwide.Raminder Singh, Founder and Group CEO, expressed his views on this significant milestone: "The reorganization represents a defining moment in our company’s evolution. By bringing CCS Global Tech, Helm360, and CCS Learning Academy together under a unified identity, we are laying the foundation for sustained growth and innovation. I have full confidence that our exceptional leadership team will drive us forward, creating unparalleled value and impact across all the markets we serve."Hitesh Jain, Group CFO & COO and CEO of CCS Learning Academy, emphasized the importance of collaboration: "By aligning our efforts under a unified vision, we create powerful synergies that enhance our ability to deliver exceptional value to our clients while unlocking growth opportunities across all facets of our business."The organizational restructuring underscores our commitment to fostering innovation, advancing operational efficiency, and ensuring unparalleled service to its clients. With a renewed focus on global impact and accelerated growth, the company is poised for a new era of success.About California Creative Solutions GroupCalifornia Creative Solutions is a global technology group that unifies its core entities, CCS Global Tech, Helm360, and CCS Learning Academy, under one cohesive brand. Together, they offer a diverse portfolio of services in Information Technology, U.S. Government technology staffing, and Technology Learning Solutions.Founded in 1997, CCS has been at the forefront of delivering enterprise solutions, specializing in Data Warehousing, Business Intelligence (BI), and cutting-edge technologies. Headquartered in Poway, California, CCS operates across five locations: Wayne, Pennsylvania; London, UK; Ontario, Canada; San Isidro, Costa Rica; and Noida, India. With a workforce of over 700 employees, CCS exemplifies global reach and innovation.A Legacy of ExcellenceWe’re committed to maintaining a high standard of service. To that end, we develop partnerships with leading industry technology platforms and participate in respected certification programs. CCS has earned ISO 9001:2008 Certification and is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner. CCS Group has also earned notable distinctions, including recognition as a trusted Thomson Reuters Legal Professionals partner, and an HP Solution Provider. Its accolades include being ranked among the Top 100 Asian Pacific American-Owned Businesses by DiversityBusiness.com and featured in Inc. 500 Magazine as one of the fastest-growing small companies in the U.S.About Helm360Helm360 is a leading legal technology provider with decades of industry experience, specializing in supporting the implementation of best-of-breed legal products such as Elite 3E, Prolaw, and Intapp.As a global force in the industry, Helm360 has been involved in some of the largest legal technology deployments worldwide, offering a comprehensive range of services, including project management, business consultancy, technical consultancy, data migration (powered by Digital Eye, our intelligent data discovery, integrity, and cleansing tool), quality assurance, and test automation (powered by our H360 Automate solution).Demonstrating Helm360's experience in legal technology advancements, Helm360 has developed Termi, an AI assistant that connects to best-of-breed systems, enabling lawyers to interact with these systems seamlessly through natural language processing (NLP).About CCS Global TechCCS Global Tech specializes in custom technology solutions and managed services. With expertise in Data Warehousing, Data Discovery, Master Data Management (MDM), and Data Security, CCS Global Tech empowers organizations to optimize productivity through onshore, offshore, and nearshore solutions. The company excels in technologies like Snowflake, Microsoft Azure, Tableau, and more, offering flexible cloud hosting and enhanced managed services for seamless technology upgrades.About CCS Learning AcademyHarnessing over 25 years of IT expertise, CCS Learning Academy provides professional training for individuals, teams, and organizations. Its curriculum fosters technical and soft skills, including Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) training, ensuring clients stay competitive in the evolving workplace.Veteran Hiring Program: Honoring Service, Delivering ExpertiseSince 1997, CCS has been dedicated to supporting Veterans by sourcing, preparing, and deploying highly skilled professionals for IT projects. This program underscores CCS's commitment to leveraging the unique capabilities of Veterans to meet staffing needs.From entry to senior-level professionals, our extensive pool of Veterans makes it easy to match your staffing needs and allows you to leverage the many skills that these individuals developed in the service.For more information, please visit:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.