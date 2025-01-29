StitchLeash: Award-Winning Dog Leash Lands in the U.S.

StitchLeash: The award-winning, customizable leash that transforms dog walks.

Recognized as the 2024 Pet Business Industry Recognition Award Winner in the Dog Leashes Category, This Innovative Leash is Designed to Simplify Dog Walks

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StitchLeash, an innovative dog leash designed to streamline the dog-walking experience, is now available in the United States. Created by Made Simpli, a woman- and AAPI-owned product innovation company, StitchLeash has been recognized with the 2024 Pet Business Industry Recognition Award in the Dog Leashes category. The customizable, all-in-one leash offers a practical solution to common dog-walking challenges by integrating essential walking accessories into its sleek, ergonomic design.

Innovating the Dog-Walking Experience

The concept behind StitchLeash was inspired by the everyday struggles of managing multiple accessories while walking a dog. According to Jenni Morse, Founder and Chief Innovator at Made Simpli, the idea stemmed from a family walk with their two dogs when her then 5-year-old son, Cooper, suggested, “Why not put everything on the leash?” That moment led to the development of a fully customizable leash that combines convenience and functionality.

"We wanted to create a leash that simplifies walks by keeping everything within reach—poop bags, keys, treats, and even a water bowl—all in a single, thoughtfully designed product,” said Morse. “We wanted to make it effortless to grab your leash and go, creating a more enjoyable and stress-free experience for both dogs and their owners."

Key Features of StitchLeash

- Patented design allows customization based on individual needs.

- Includes hooks, a waste bag dispenser, and a holder for used bags.

- Accessory hooks for treats, keys, water bowls, or other essentials.

- Available in both retractable and non-retractable versions.

- Helps dog owners focus on their pets while keeping essential items easily accessible.

Availability and Pricing

StitchLeash is now available for purchase at https://stitchleash.com. Pricing starts at $34.99 for retractable models and $24.99 for non-retractable options.

About Made Simpli and StitchLeash

Founded by Jenni Morse, Made Simpli is a product innovation company dedicated to simplifying daily routines through thoughtfully designed solutions. In addition to StitchLeash, the company is known for Simpli Press, a mess-free French press coffee maker. As part of its commitment to giving back, Made Simpli donates 10% of StitchLeash profits to animal welfare organizations.

