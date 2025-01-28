PHILIPPINES, January 28 - Press Release

January 28, 2025 ZUBIRI HAILS SENATE NOD ON PH AGRICULTURIST ACT, CALLS IT OVERDUE RECOGNITION

28 January 2025 Senator Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri welcomed the Senate's approval on third reading of Senate Bill No. 2906, also known as the Philippine Agriculturists Act, hailing it as a long overdue recognition of the vital role of agriculturists in national development. "This is a great day for our fellow agriculturists, who have been waiting for a long time for our profession to receive its due," Zubiri said, emphasizing the significance of the measure for the agricultural sector. Zubiri, a licensed agriculturist himself, noted that the profession has long been neglected in terms of regulatory support. "For the longest time, agriculturists have been the only professionals recognized by the Professional Regulation Commission who do not have their own professional regulatory law," the former Senate President said. He explained that without such a law, agriculturists have been placed at a disadvantage in the employment sector, particularly in government positions. "This means that allied professionals like veterinarians, agro-biosystems engineers, and aquaculturists can be hired to fill agriculturist plantilla positions in government, but agriculturists cannot be employed as vets, agro-biosystem engineers, or aquaculturists. This places our agriculturists at a severe disadvantage when it comes to obtaining gainful employment in their own field of expertise," Zubiri pointed out. Furthermore, he stressed that agriculturists are often overlooked in local government hiring processes, as city and municipal governments consider their employment optional rather than mandatory. The passage of the measure aims to address these disparities by mandating that all agriculture licensure examination passers be recognized as Registered Agriculturists under the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), ensuring that they are given equal footing with professionals in allied fields. Once enacted, the bill will provide Registered Agriculturists with equitable opportunities to secure agriculture-related plantilla positions in government, particularly in local government units where their expertise is crucial. In addition, higher education institutions offering agriculture courses will be required to hire Registered Agriculturists, ensuring that students receive quality education and training from professionals in their field. "Agriculturists work hand in hand with our farmers in developing our agriculture sector. So I am very hopeful that once this measure becomes law, we can look forward to a strengthened agricultural sector, and a more food-secure future for our country," Zubiri said. He remains optimistic that the measure will receive swift approval in the House of Representatives and will soon be enacted into law, solidifying the recognition and protection that agriculturists have long deserved. Zubiri reiterated his commitment to pushing for legislation that uplifts the agricultural sector, underscoring the crucial role that agriculturists play in ensuring food security and sustainable development.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.