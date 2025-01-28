KwaZulu-Natal Education on payment of National School Nutrition Programme service providers
The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has ensured that all service providers for the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) have been paid.
The Department after capturing the invoices on the 24th of January 2025 ran payments for NSNP service providers, these funds shall reflect on Tuesday, 28 January 2025.
The Department regrets the delay in making payments but assures all relevant stakeholders that due diligence has to be undertaken in the administration of finances and all regulations must be observed in terms of the PFMA.
"We appreciate the good working relations between the Department and the service providers, who ensure that qualifying learners receive nutritious meals, we vow to honour our end of the commitment to pay for service rendered. We also encourage our food handlers to continue supporting our learners," said KZN MEC Sipho Hlomuka.
Initiated by the democratic Government, the NSNP aims to alleviate short-term hunger, minimise absenteeism, and contribute to improved learner performance.
