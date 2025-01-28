SA named one of the World’s Most Welcoming regions

Release date: 28/01/25

South Australia has been named as one of the top 10 Most Welcoming Regions on Earth in Booking.com's annual Traveller Review Awards destination list for 2025.

The listing is based on more than 360 million verified customer reviews on leading travel website, Booking.com and honours travel partners who consistently deliver outstanding hospitality and service.

The respected listing will position South Australia as a must-visit destination to engage potential visitors worldwide, promoting the State as a leader in outstanding hospitality among regions such as Osijek-Baranja, Croatia; Misiones, Argentina; and Bretagne, France.

Another major win for South Australia in the Traveller Review Awards is Eyre Peninsula’s Port Lincoln being named as one of the 10 Most Welcoming Cities in Australia.

Port Lincoln is a tourism gem, attracting visitors from far and wide for its stunning landscapes, mouth-watering seafood, and unique wildlife experiences – all delivered with outstanding service and hospitality.

Part of Booking.com’s 13th annual Traveller Review Awards, the ‘Most Welcoming Place on Earth’ recognises the world’s diverse charm and hospitality and aims to inspire unforgettable adventures for the year ahead.

The accolade adds to a suite of international listings promoting South Australia as a must-visit travel destination, including:

Murray River named in National Geographic’s 25 best places in the world to travel in 2025

Adelaide tops The Times (UK) best places for affordable winter sun

Architectural Digest lists Adelaide as one of the 20 Most Beautiful Cities in the World

Adelaide named Australia’s coolest city by The Wall Street Journal

Kangaroo Island ranked as #2 in Lonely Planet’s 2024 Top Regions Hotlist

The international recognition comes as South Australia’s international events calendar continues to deliver global recognition and a boost to the state’s visitor economy.

Preparations are underway for LIV Golf Adelaide in its new summer timeslot of 14-16 February. The third edition of the golfing tournament is set to be bigger and better, with a new Family Fairway offering a variety of fun activities for all.

Other major international events and festivals drawing crowds to the State in 2025 include the Adelaide Fringe, WOMADelaide, AFL Gather Round, and the historic British & Irish Lions match at Adelaide Oval.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

There is no question that South Australia is the place to be, which has been recognised by millions of Booking.com customers worldwide as well as the crowds of sporting fans here for our elite international events.

Being listed in Booking.com’s top 10 Most Welcoming Regions on Earth 2025 is an honour and will put our State on the consideration list of engaged potential visitors worldwide.

Our outstanding hospitality and customer service has been enjoyed by the thousands of spectators and athletes here for the 25th anniversary of the Santos Tour Down Under, which celebrated in style across the state this month.

What the international cycling event does for our State goes beyond the millions of dollars injected into our economy, it gets South Australia in front of potential visitors all around the world, beaming images of our stunning coastlines, vibrant vineyards, and boutique city.

The elite events keep coming, with LIV Golf Adelaide coming up in it’s new summer timeslot, followed by our renowned festival season, the third AFL Gather Round, and the historic British & Irish Lions match at Adelaide Oval in July.

Attributable to Todd Lacey, Bookings.com Regional Manager, Oceania

Out Booking.com partners go above and beyond to help create memorable travel moments.

The annual Traveller Review Awards are just one way that we can spotlight these dedicated hospitality heroes, saying thank you not just from Booking.com, but from the hundreds of millions of travellers who use Booking.com to experience the world.

We’re thrilled to see South Australia recognised on the global stage this year and are looking forward to continuing to support our local partners as they welcome visitors to the state’s world-class events, wine regions, and scenic landscapes.