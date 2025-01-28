Willowood Ventures Unveils Direct Results Marketing: 300+ Dealers Crush Sales via Facebook Events for Auto Dealers
Our Facebook Sales Events turn clicks into customers. With direct results marketing, we guarantee more leads, appointments, and sales for car dealers. It’s not just ads—it’s growth.”CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Willowood Ventures Drives Record Sales with Innovative Facebook Sales Events
Willowood Ventures, a leader in automotive marketing, has announced record-breaking results for its dealer partners, with $20.2M in vehicle sales generated in December 2024 alone. The company’s Facebook Sales Events have become a cornerstone of its success, helping over 300 dealerships convert social media engagement into showroom traffic.
A Data-Driven Approach to Automotive Marketing
Willowood Ventures’ strategy focuses on measurable outcomes, leveraging direct results marketing to bridge the gap between online activity and in-person sales. CEO Dominic Scruggs emphasizes the importance of precision: “Our system is designed to deliver appointments, leads, and sold vehicles—not just clicks. We guarantee results because we know what works.”
Key metrics from recent campaigns include:
317 appointments set in 5 days.
62 cars sold during a single event.
$165,000 in gross profit for one dealership.
These results are achieved through a combination of targeted advertising, real-time engagement, and a deep understanding of consumer behavior.
The Role of Facebook Sales Events in Modern Automotive Sales
With consumers spending an average of 2.5 hours daily on social media, Willowood’s Facebook Sales Events are tailored to meet buyers where they are. These events combine targeted ads, real-time BDC support, and exclusive offers to create a sense of urgency and excitement.
“Our events are more than just ads—they’re experiences,” says Scruggs. “We use countdowns, VIP appointments, and real-time engagement to turn social media scrollers into showroom visitors.”
The success of these events lies in their ability to create a virtual sales floor. By leveraging Facebook’s vast user base, Willowood ensures that dealerships reach high-intent buyers who are ready to make a purchase.
The Importance of BDC in Campaign Success
Willowood’s 14-hour/day U.S.-based BDC team plays a critical role in the success of every campaign. By nurturing leads and converting them into appointments, the BDC ensures that no opportunity is missed. This hands-on approach maximizes ROI for dealers and creates a seamless experience for buyers.
“The BDC is the backbone of our campaigns,” Scruggs explains. “They’re the ones who turn leads into appointments and appointments into sales. Without them, none of this would be possible.”
The BDC team operates from 8 AM to 10 PM EST, ensuring that leads are followed up on in real-time. This level of support is crucial in maintaining the momentum generated by Facebook Sales Events.
Innovations for 2025: The Future of Automotive Marketing
Looking ahead, Willowood Ventures is investing in advanced tools to further enhance its campaigns. Upcoming innovations include:
AI-driven targeting for hyper-localized campaigns.
Automated follow-up sequences to reduce lead leakage.
Real-time inventory matching to showcase relevant vehicles.
“2025 is about creating digital experiences that bridge online browsing and in-store buying,” Scruggs explains. “We’re not just running ads—we’re building connections.”
These innovations are designed to make the car-buying process more seamless and efficient. By leveraging AI and automation, Willowood aims to reduce the time between a customer’s initial interest and their final purchase.
The Science Behind the Success
Willowood Ventures proprietary system leverages over 700 demographic targeting points to ensure that ads reach the right audience. This level of precision is combined with AI-enhanced lead scoring and real-time appointment tracking to maximize campaign effectiveness.
“Running Facebook ads isn’t rocket science,” Scruggs says. “But running ads that consistently deliver 150+ appointments in a week? That’s where the magic happens.”
The company’s multi-channel approach ensures that campaigns are not limited to Facebook. By integrating Instagram and WhatsApp, Willowood creates a cohesive marketing strategy that reaches customers across multiple platforms.
Join the Movement: Transform Your Dealership Today
For dealerships looking to stay ahead in a competitive market, Willowood Ventures offers a proven framework for success. “If you’re not using Facebook Sales Events, you’re missing out on a powerful tool to grow your business,” says Scruggs.
