GCRK Capital Chairman A. Luis Miguel publishes new book Beyond The Ticker

Beyond The Ticker is now available on all major online platforms and select independent bookstores GCRK Capital Chairman A. Luis Miguel

The book is a personal retrospective on business and entrepreneurship spanning his checkered career from Wall Street and later on as a venture capitalist

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned TEDx speaker, startup investor, and Forbes 30 Under 30 alumnus A. Luis Miguel has announced the release of his highly anticipated book, Beyond the Ticker: An Entrepreneur’s Journey From Wall Street to Success. This groundbreaking new publication offers readers an inside look at the life and career of one of the business world’s dynamic leaders - blending personal stories, hard-earned insights, and actionable strategies for success.Beyond the Ticker explores the rollercoaster ride that has defined his career, from being a Wall Street finance prodigy to building a transcontinental business empire after being on the verge of bankruptcy. Equal parts memoir and business manual, the book is designed to inspire readers to chart their own course to success while learning from the triumphs and challenges that have shaped his journey.At its core, the book is a celebration of resilience, vision, and the entrepreneurial spirit. The book recounts his early days in the high-stakes world of Wall Street, where he gained a reputation for strategic thinking and counterintuitive decision-making. However, as he climbed the corporate ladder Luis felt a growing desire to step away from the traditional financial industry and create something uniquely his own.“I realized that success isn’t just about numbers or titles—it’s about impact and legacy,” he professes. “This book is my way of sharing the lessons I’ve learned on my journey, from navigating Wall Street, to almost losing everything, to eventually building sustainable long term businesses the world over. I want readers to see that with vision, grit, and the proper mindset, anything is truly possible. "Luis Miguel's transition from Wall Street to entrepreneurship was anything but smooth. The book details the obstacles he faced, including regulatory hurdles in emerging markets, cultural challenges in building global businesses, and the personal sacrifices required to lead an international enterprise. Despite these challenges, his determination and adaptability propelled him forward, ultimately leading to the creation of a company that reflects his values and aspirations.Structured in a way that is both engaging and educational, Beyond the Ticker is divided into chapters that delve into pivotal moments in his career. While the entire book is filled with valuable insights, one chapter stands out as a defining moment - “The Failure Quotient.”In this chapter, he dives deep into the critical role failure has played in his journey. The chapter challenges conventional notions of success, arguing that the ability to embrace, analyze, and learn from failure is one of the most important skills any entrepreneur can develop. Luis shares raw, unfiltered accounts of his own missteps—from botched business deals to cultural misalignments in new markets—and explains how each failure became a stepping stone to future success.According to the author, “Failure is not the opposite of success; it’s a prerequisite. Every setback I’ve faced has taught me something invaluable about resilience, strategy, and the importance of humility.”The chapter introduces the concept of the "Failure Quotient," a metric uses to measure how effectively he and his team learn from setbacks. He describes this as a crucial tool for growth, encouraging readers to reframe failure as an opportunity for innovation rather than a source of shame.The construct isn’t just a personal reflection, it’s a call to action. He provides readers with practical steps to embrace their own failures, including how to conduct a post-mortem analysis, foster a culture of experimentation within teams, and maintain emotional resilience in the face of adversity.Even before its official release, Beyond the Ticker has garnered praise from industry leaders and peers alike who have lauded the book for its authenticity and depth. “Luis brings a rare combination of intellect, passion, and self- deprecating humor to his work". “Beyond the Ticker is a reflection of his ability to inspire others while delivering real-world wisdom. It’s a must-read for anyone looking to grow as a leader and entrepreneur.”The book has also resonated with early readers who appreciate its candid storytelling and practical advice. “This isn’t just another business book,” said one reviewer. “It’s a roadmap for anyone who dreams of building something meaningful, no matter where they’re starting from.”Beyond the Ticker: An Entrepreneur’s Journey From Wall Street to Success is now available for purchase on major online platforms including Amazon Google Books , Apple Books and Spotify as well as with selected independent bookstores. The book is available in paperback, ebook and audiobook formats, making it accessible to a wide range of readers.To celebrate the launch, A. Luis Miguel will be embarking on a book reading tour, with stops in major cities around the world. Events will include keynote speeches, panel discussions, and book signings, giving readers the opportunity to engage with the business leader in person. Details about the tour are to follow through pertinent social media channels.

