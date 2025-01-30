Planet TV Studios Unveils New 'New Frontiers' Episode Featuring NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc., Airing Q1 2025

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. Planet TV Studios New Frontiers

"New Frontiers" features NeOnc Technologies' breakthroughs in brain cancer treatment, featuring intranasal therapies NEO100 & NEO212. Premieres Q1 2025!

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios, a leader in thought-provoking television programming, proudly announces the upcoming "New Frontiers" episode spotlighting NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. This eagerly anticipated segment, titled “Planet TV Studios Presents Latest New Frontiers Episode, The Future of Neurosurgery,” will delve into state-of-the-art advancements in the field of neurosurgery. The episode is set to premiere in the first quarter of 2025, showcasing NeOnc’s development efforts to address brain cancer treatment.



NeOnc Approach to Brain Cancer Treatment

Founded by Dr. Thomas Chen, NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. emerged from a goal to treat malignant brain tumors in a novel manner. Dr. Chen, a leading neurosurgeon and Director of Surgical Neuro-Oncology at USC, recognized the formidable challenges posed by the blood-brain barrier (BBB), which often limits the efficacy of conventional therapies for brain cancer. NeOnc’s development-stage intranasal drug delivery platform is focused on overcoming this obstacle, with a goal of enabling therapeutic agents to directly target the brain.

“What makes NeOnc unique is its focuses on a treatment which may bypass the blood-brain barrier through intranasal delivery,” said Dr. Chen. “We believe this has the potential to change outcomes for patients facing previously insurmountable challenges.”



Introducing NEO100 and NEO212

At the forefront of NeOnc’s development stage efforts are: NEO100 and NEO212. NEO100, a purified form of perillyl alcohol, and NEO212, a novel conjugation of temozolomide (TMZ) with perillyl alcohol, are designed to potentially enhance the delivery and efficacy of chemotherapy treatments. These therapies are designed to be administered intranasally, potentially bypassing the BBB to deliver targeted treatments with a goal of minimal side effects.

Preliminary clinical trials have shown encouraging results. NeOnc’s advancements are especially promising for conditions like glioblastoma multiforme and metastatic brain tumors, potentially offering hope where traditional methods often fall short.



Vision for the Future

Dr. Chen’s vision for the future of neurosurgery includes a shift towards minimally invasive techniques and personalized medicine. By continuing to focus on the development of innovative solutions, NeOnc aims to potentially improve the standard of care for brain cancer and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. “Our mission is to relentlessly pursue developments that have the potential to improve survival and enhance quality of life,” said Amir Heshmatpour, Executive Chairman of NeOnc Technologies.



Preparing to Go Public

In addition to its work in neurosurgery, NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is preparing to go public through a direct listing on the Nasdaq in the first quarter of 2025. This milestone represents a significant step forward in the company’s journey, providing an opportunity to accelerate research and development efforts.



Patient Stories and Clinical Impact

The episode will feature compelling testimonials from patients and their families, showcasing the impact of NeOnc’s development-stage treatments. These stories underscore the company’s commitment to providing hope and tangible results for those facing daunting diagnoses.



Host Gina Grad Returns to "New Frontiers"

Planet TV Studios is thrilled to welcome back acclaimed host Gina Grad for this episode of New Frontiers. Renowned as a dynamic radio personality, author, and podcast host, Gina brings a unique energy, engaging presence, and a knack for storytelling that enriches every project she undertakes. Best known for her role on The Adam Carolla Show and her children’s book about blended families, My Extra Mom, Gina combines authenticity and expertise to spotlight groundbreaking achievements. Her ability to present complex topics with clarity and empathy promises to elevate this segment’s exploration of advanced neurosurgery, making it both insightful and compelling.



About NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2008, NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing therapeutic solutions for CNS conditions. With patented drug delivery systems and an unwavering commitment to innovation, NeOnc is advancing treatments that have the potential to address critical unmet medical needs. The company’s flagship therapies, NEO100 and NEO212, are currently progressing through FDA Fast-Track-designated clinical trials.



About Planet TV Studios

Planet TV Studios is a leading producer of progressive real-life television series that shed light on pressing medical, business, and societal topics. Known for its compelling storytelling and commitment to educational programming, the company has earned a reputation for excellence. For more information, visit Planet TV Studios or contact Christian Alain at 888-210-4292 x100 or email christian@planettvstudios.com.



Air Dates and Viewing Options

“Planet TV Studios Presents Latest New Frontiers Episode, The Future of Neurosurgery” will air nationally during the second or third quarter of 2025. The documentary will also be available on-demand via premier platforms, including Amazon, Vimeo, YouTube, Facebook, and Roku.

For additional information about NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc., visit https://neonctech.com or contact Amir Heshmatpour at 310-663-7831 or amir@neonctech.com.

Stay tuned to learn more about the future of neurosurgery, brought to you by Planet TV Studios and NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.