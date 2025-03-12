Fawkes Polo Stakes Amazing Comeback in U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship

Fawkes Polo Team hoists the U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship trophy photo - Murrell Photography Jack McLean carries the ball in the air in front of Zak Coleman during the finals of U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship photo-Murrell Photography Jared Sheldon carries the ball along the wall as Zak Coleman reaches to hook photo-Murrell Photography Ian Schnoebelen carries the ball in front of Christian Aycinena photo-Murrell Photography May West is awarded Galvin Agency Best Playing Pony of the U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship pictured with USPA Circuit Governor Steve Armour, Owner Chloe Torres and her players Jack McLean and Miguel Torres

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arena polo , also known as hockey on horseback, is a ball and mallet sport played on horseback. Arena polo is played in an enclosed arena with two goal mouths set into either end of the 300 by 150-foot dirt or sand arena. The game is played with teams of three players all mounted on horseback. All players are equipped with bamboo cane mallets and attempt to move the ball into their respective goals to rack up points.Periods of play last for 7.5 minutes and are known as “chukkers” or “chukkas”. At the end of a game, consisting of four chukkers, the team that has the highest number of goals wins. Teams must abide by all rules to ensure the safety of players and horses. Arena polo is a unique sport with both men and women and all ages competing on the same playing field, creating an atmosphere of competition and cooperation that everyone can enjoy.Representing the highest level of arena polo in the United States, the final showdown for the U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship presented by U.S. Polo Assn. pitted Fawkes Polo (Ian Schnoebelen, Jared Sheldon*, Miguel Torres Jr., sub. Jack McLean) against Texas Aggies (Zak Coleman, Christian Aycinena, Will Mudra, sub. Shane Rice) on Monday, December 16, at Brookshire Polo Club (Brookshire, Texas). Resilient in the face of adversity after Torres Jr. was sidelined by injury, Fawkes Polo relied on adaptability and perseverance. Substitute McLean stepped in to help execute a dominant second half, securing the U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship and $30,000 in prize money.“I kept telling the guys, ‘It’s arena polo, we can make that up,’ [goal spread] and look what happened!”- Jared Sheldon, Fawkes Polo Team CaptainDominating play in the first chukker, the Texas Aggies capitalized on missed penalty opportunities by their opponents. Three goals from Coleman fueled an impressive 5-1 offensive onslaught. Fawkes Polo struck early in the second period with a goal from Torres Jr., but a two-player collision resulted in his third yellow card of the match, forcing him to sit out for four minutes. Despite being shorthanded, the Schnoebelen and Sheldon duo held their ground for the remainder of the chukker, keeping the score within reach at 5-10 heading into the break.“When your back is against the wall, you either step-up or you don’t,” Sheldon reflected, “and I think Ian and I did a good job of playing hard. Caviar, the grey mare—I wasn’t supposed to play her then, but as soon as that happened, I switched onto her, and she gave me a lot of control and confidence.”Returning to the arena to begin play in the second half, the first of two substitutes entered the action, with McLean filling-in for Torres Jr. from an injury sustained in the second chukker. Originally competing with Dallas Polo Club (Will Walton, August Scherer) and falling to Fawkes Polo in the first semifinal in overtime, McLean was back in the arena, this time for the team in pink. A familiar face alongside Sheldon and Torres Jr., McLean represented the USA in the 2023 FIP Arena World Polo Championship in Argentina. “It’s so fitting, that with me, Miguel and Jack getting a silver medal in Argentina [after] losing in overtime- Miguel and I were calling this, ‘The Redemption Tour,’” Sheldon shared. “We were going to have to finish it off, and to have Jack be the one that comes in for Miguel, just made sense! It was really cool in that aspect.”Sharing his thoughts on the moment he entered the game, McLean expressed, “I think they know how I play, and I have a good sense of how they play. Jared reorganized the team; Miguel was playing more back, and Jared said, ‘I’ll shift to the back and put you forward.’” Making an immediate impact, McLean and Sheldon worked in tandem to generate an offensive swing to bring Fawkes Polo back within three goals, trailing 9-12.Facing injury challenges of their own, 8-goaler Rice entered the competition in place of Aycinena for the team in maroon. As both sides adjusted to new lineups, a resolute Fawkes Polo seized its first lead of the match, edging ahead 13-12 by the end of the third chukker. Fawkes Polo’s relentless determination proved decisive in the final minutes. Each player in pink found the goal, with three standout contributions from an unstoppable McLean, paving the way for a commanding 21-13 victory.Scoring six goals in two chukkers of play, Jack McLean was named Most Valuable Player. “It was a wild game,” reflected McLean, “amazing players and amazing teammates, I’m so grateful to them for believing in me, [and] putting me in there.” The Sportsmanship Award was presented to Bar-Spur’s Mark Osburn for his continued positive attitude, fairness and support for his peers.Maywest (Noel x Seventy West), a 14-year-old mare owned by Chloe Torres was named Best Playing Pony. Played in the second chukker by Torres Jr. and in the third by McLean, Maywest made a lasting impression with little arena experience. “I’ve only played her in the arena maybe three or four times before this, in practices, but now these last few games, she knows what’s going on,” Torres Jr. noted. The Jockey Club Thoroughbred Incentive Program Best Playing Pony was awarded to Sombra (K. P’s Rocket), played by Bar-Spur’s Chad Bowman and Patrick Uretz* and owned by Gaston Raimondo.Substituting for the first time in an arena high-goal game, McLean credited his experience playing Intercollegiate/Interscholastic (I/I) polo with the University of Virginia (Charlottesville, Virginia). “You have to jump in and play horses you don’t know, so the I/I program does a great job teaching you how to ride [unfamiliar] horses—you have to jump on and play. Miguel had amazing horses and made it easy for me.” Sheldon added, “The horses Miguel gave him, for me, that was the game changer. Jack could go anywhere. The horses [and] his reach with it, he was hard to stop.”Summarizing Fawkes Polo’s unwavering attitude in the final, Schnoebelen simply stated, “Anything can happen in the arena […] we did it the hard way. We were still in it; it didn’t matter how many goals we were down.”The U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship presented by U.S. Polo Assn. is now available On-Demand. Guest commentator and arena legend Tom Goodspeed joins the broadcast alongside USPA Polo Network’s Toby Wayman, providing in-depth knowledge and insights into the sport.Key games of the 2024 US Open Arena Polo Championship are available for online viewing at the following addresses:Semifinal Fawkes vs Dallas: https://www.youtube.com/live/XbB_y9jOARI?si=Na4usUHdZtJH_Je6 Semifinal KCrush vs Texas Aggies: https://www.youtube.com/live/IH-Y1DAHt5M?si=UGQ1HUgeMyJdpUP0 Arena Open Final: https://www.youtube.com/live/R8HyjkegLdU?si=oVQrBPkJxbZnQjsQ *Jared Sheldon and Patrick Uretz are Team USPA alumni. Team USPA is a USPA program designed to enhance and grow the sport of polo in the United States by identifying young, talented American players and providing mentored training and playing opportunities leading to a pool of higher rated amateur and pro players and the resultant giveback to the sport of polo.The 2024 US Open Arena Polo Championship was proudly sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn. and saw to it that both human and equine players received recognition for their dedicated play during the games. U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in North America, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.In addition to the 2024 title sponsor, The Galvin Agency Horse of the Match Award specifically honors the equine athletes that stand out for their exceptional performance during featured polo matches. Awards such as this shed recognition on the importance of polo ponies and their contribution at even the most rigorous levels of play. Similarly, the PoloGear USA Player of the Match Award recognizes the individual player who has demonstrated outstanding skill, strategy, and performance throughout gameplay. Recipients of this award are recognized for their athletic contribution and showcase of ability in the sport of arena polo.The 2024 US Open Arena Polo Championship is proud to recognize the award recipients featured below:Galvin Agency Horse of the MatchPanchita – Steven Krueger, owned by McFaddin RanchAim 4 – Mike Azzaro, owned by Lonesome Wind RanchGhost Rider – Vaughn Miller JrSombra – Chad Bowman and Patrick Uretz, owned by Gaston RaimondoEmily – Robert OrthweinPinot Noir – August Scherer, owned by Legends Polo ClubNumber 11 – Will WaltonBeetle – Mike Azzaro, owned by Lonesome Wind RanchPanchita – Steve Krueger, owned by McFaddin RanchDoobie – Harrison Azzaro, owned by Lonesome Wind RanchBorrego – Jared Sheldon, owned by George DillLittle Boy – Miguel Torres and Jack McLean, owned by Whitehall RanchPolo Gear USA Player of the MatchSteve KruegerVaughn Miller JrMiguel Torres JrChristian AycinenaIan SchnoebelenJack McLeanAugust SchererMike AzzaroWill MudraJared SheldonWill MudraEstablished in 2006, Brookshire Polo Club (BPC) in Brookshire, Texas, welcomes players of all levels looking for a family-friendly and casual atmosphere to share a love of polo, horses and the outdoors. Nestled between the pecan groves are four full-size polo fields, one full-size covered polo arena, three covered barns, multiple outdoor paddocks, a small swimming lake and a tennis court for recreational use. Brookshire Polo Club also proudly serves as one of four co-hosts of the Texas Arena League (TAL), uniting arena players from across the state. Located just 10 miles west of Katy, Texas, and 36 miles west of downtown Houston, BPC’s mission is to share its passion for polo with all people in a welcoming environment that promotes polo as a sport and family-friendly lifestyle.2024 U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship Lineup:Bar-Spur LLCMark OsburnChad BowmanPatrick UretzDallas Polo ClubJack McLeanAugust SchererWill WaltonKCrushHunter AzzaroHarrison AzzaroMike AzzaroTraveller’s RestJuan Jose GonzalezRobert OrthweinNicolai GalindoPrestonwood/Broken TacoVance Miller IIIAndrew ScottVaughn Miller JrTexas AggiesAiden MeekerWill MudraZak ColemanChristian AycinenaFawkes PoloMiguel TorresIan SchnoebelenJared SheldonEquus Hotels Waikiki/McFaddin RanchDevon DaileySteve KruegerTiamo HudspethTexas Arena LeagueJames GlewAriel ManceboNiklaus Felhaber

U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship Finals

