MedBetterHealth Partners with Professional Home Health Services to Revolutionize Dementia Care Via CMS GUIDE Model

MedBetterHealth.org and Professional Home Health Services partner to enhance dementia care via the CMS GUIDE Model, expanding respite care and holistic support.

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MedBetterHealth.org, led by Dr. Erik Ilyayev, a visionary in home medical care, and one of the select organizations chosen by Medicare to participate in the prestigious eight-year CMS GUIDE Model , proudly announces its strategic partnership with Professional Home Health Services, led by Iryna Chuieva, Administrator. This collaboration is set to transform dementia care across Broward County by enhancing services for patients and their caregivers.The CMS GUIDE Model (Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience) aims to improve the quality of life for dementia patients and their families through holistic, innovative care approaches. MedBetterHealth.org has established itself as a leader in reshaping dementia care. Through this new partnership, Professional Home Health Services will play a key role in delivering respite care and other essential support services, creating a seamless and impactful care experience.“At MedBetterHealth.org, we are committed to pioneering innovation in dementia care,” said Dr. Erik Ilyayev, CEO of MedBetterHealth. “Partnering with Professional Home Health Services and their exceptional team, led by Iryna Chuieva, allows us to expand the reach and impact of the CMS GUIDE Model, ensuring that more families receive the compassionate, comprehensive care they need.”Key Benefits of the Partnership Include:Expanded Respite Care Services: Providing caregivers with much-needed relief through tailored solutions. Comprehensive Dementia Support: Integrating the expertise of both organizations to improve outcomes for patients and caregivers. Community Impact: Increasing access to innovative dementia care solutions across Broward County.“This partnership is an exciting opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of dementia patients and their families,” said Iryna Chuieva, Administrator of Professional Home Health Services. “By working with MedBetterHealth.org, we are ensuring that care is not only high-quality but also accessible and supportive of each family’s unique needs.”Together, MedBetterHealth.org and Professional Home Health Services are redefining the future of dementia care through collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to excellence.For more information about the CMS GUIDE Model and how this partnership is making a difference, visit MedBetterHealth.org and Professional Home Health Services.

