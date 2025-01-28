The information session planned for Sooke to share details about work at the intersection of Highway 14 and Idlemore Road has been postponed.
A new date for the session will be announced as soon it is as available.
The ministry is consulting with Saseenos Elementary school and stakeholders to ensure the design details for the improved intersection support the needs of the community. The aim of the project is to increase safety and ease the flow of traffic for drivers, pedestrians and people cycling or rolling in the area.
The information session was scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at Saseenos Elementary school.
