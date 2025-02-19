Levee Duplay Leads as the Antagonist in Featured Action Thriller "Last Hit" for RadCine

Levee Duplay Levee Duplay & Mike Ferguson on set of "Last Hit" RadCine Duplay on set at Richard Burton & Elizabeth Taylor's old residence on N Carolwood Dr in the Beverly Crest neighborhood David M Parks of RadCine

Rising actor Levee Duplay stars as the lead antagonist in Last Hit, one of seven feature films he has set for release in 2025.

Working on Last Hit has been an intense and rewarding experience. The character’s complexity pushed me to explore new depths as an actor.” — Levee Duplay

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Levee Duplay takes the spotlight as the lead antagonist in Last Hit, the upcoming action thriller from RadCine. Starring alongside Mike Ferguson and Twana Barnett, Duplay plays a formidable crime boss who forces two criminals into one last, high-stakes mission, one that threatens to unravel their plans for freedom.

The film follows Ferguson and Barnett’s characters as they attempt to leave their criminal past behind, only to find themselves ensnared in Duplay’s relentless grip when he takes one of them hostage. The power struggle at the heart of the film fuels the tension, blending psychological depth with action-driven intensity.

Directed by David M. Parks (Static Codes), Last Hit features a screenplay by Anthony Leone, with Ovsanna Yepremyan developing the story and producing for RadCine. Principal photography is now underway in Los Angeles, with key scenes filmed at the historic Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor mansion on North Carolwood Drive in the Beverly Crest neighborhood.

A new face in the industry, Duplay has quickly risen in a short period of time, securing lead and supporting roles in seven feature films set for release in 2025. His upcoming projects include Malcolm Hawkins, Bampire, The Fear of It, Government Work, Sue Thunder & Johnny Lightning, American Teen, and Last Hit. His ability to craft layered, compelling villains has positioned him as a rising force in independent cinema.

While Duplay’s growing slate of projects showcases his versatility, Government Work stands out as the most anticipated. As legendary director Alex Cox’s final film, the project carries significant weight in independent cinema. Seeing Duplay take on the role of Prosecutor Vistov in Cox’s last cinematic endeavor adds to the excitement surrounding the film’s release.

Barnett, a professional wrestler and actress, brings her physicality and intensity to the role, having appeared in WOW: Women of Wrestling and Prime Video’s Beast Games. Ferguson, recognized for his action-heavy roles, previously collaborated with director Parks on Static Codes, and reunites with Barnett after their work together in Blackout. LeeAnne Bauer rounds out the ensemble cast as a trusted confidante to the lead duo.

Levee Duplay is represented by Alter Ego. Ferguson and Barnett are repped by Me2 Management and MJB Talent Agency, while Bauer is represented by Citizen Skull Management and Eris Talent Agency.

With its blend of gripping action and complex character dynamics, Last Hit is set to deliver a high-stakes cinematic experience, further cementing Duplay’s status as a defining antagonist in the genre.

For more information on Levee Duplay, visit Duplay's IMDb profile, and follow Levee Duplay's Instagram, for updates on his latest projects. To learn more about "Last Hit" and other upcoming productions from RadCine visit Radcine films.

