DPM Heng Swee Keat to visit the Federal Republic of Germany (Jan 2025)

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat is making a working visit to Berlin, Germany from 26 January to 31 January 2025.

DPM Heng will deliver a keynote speech at the 16th WELT Economic Summit on Monday, 27 January 2025. This is a forum for government and business leaders to discuss major economic and political issues. DPM Heng is the first Asia-Pacific leader to speak at the forum.

During his visit, DPM Heng will meet senior political and economic leaders, as well as representatives of leading German companies and Mittelstand (SMEs). He will also engage research institutes and start-up companies. In addition, DPM Heng will attend a Lunar New Year reception for overseas Singaporeans hosted by the Singapore Embassy in Berlin.

DPM Heng’s visit helps to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Germany. It also takes place after the launching of the Germany-Singapore Strategic Partnership in November 2024, which will pave the way for both sides to deepen cooperation, especially in emerging areas like AI and sustainability.

DPM Heng will be accompanied by officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), the Economic Development Board, and Enterprise Singapore.

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE 
SINGAPORE
26 JANUARY 2025

