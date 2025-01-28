From Gridiron to Cyber Defense: Former NFL player enlists in the Air Force Reserve

For most athletes, retiring from professional sports marks the culmination of a lifelong journey. For Trakeius “Tra” Battle, however, it was the beginning of a new mission.

The former National Football League player from Forsyth, Georgia, recently took the Oath of Enlistment to serve in the Air Force Reserve, a decision shaped by a deep-rooted desire to serve and a commitment to excellence.

From Middle Georgia to the NFL

Born and raised in Forsyth, Battle’s early years were shaped by small-town charm and country values.

“I’m a country boy, through and through,” he shared. “I spent some time in the city, but always found my way back to the country, the heart of Georgia.”

His athletic prowess earned him a spot on the University of Georgia’s football team, a stepping stone to a professional career in the NFL. Playing for teams like the San Diego Chargers and Dallas Cowboys, Battle experienced the camaraderie and discipline that would later guide his decision to join the military.

Reflecting on his football career, Battle said, “I miss those locker room moments and being surrounded by like-minded and like-hearted individuals all working toward the same goal to achieve a task. The commitment to excellence and teamwork prepared me for a life of service.”

After more than a decade of retirement from the NFL and working in the private sector, Battle found himself longing for the sense of community he experienced on the field and witnessed during visits to military installations as part of the NFL’s military community support initiatives.

A Path to Service

Battle’s journey to the Air Force Reserve was far from straightforward.

He first considered the military shortly after retiring from football and returning to school in his home state.

“I was back in Georgia finishing my degree when a classmate in the Reserve suggested I join,” he recalled.

However, the demands of transitioning from the NFL to civilian life and completing his studies proved overwhelming. The idea of enlisting lingered but remained unfulfilled until a chance encounter years later that rekindled his interest.

While attending a dragon boat race on Lake Hartwell organized by his wife’s employer, Battle struck up a conversation with a Coast Guard recruiter. Intrigued, he considered enlisting in the Coast Guard, but was ultimately swayed by his brother-in-law’s advice to explore the Air Force instead.

A visit to the Air Force Reserve’s website and a subsequent call from Master Sgt. Travis Whitton, a recruiter assigned to the 351st Recruiting Squadron at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, set the wheels in motion.

“Sergeant Whitton made the process streamlined and attainable,” Battle said, crediting his recruiter for demystifying the enlistment journey. From preparing for the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test to navigating the Military Entrance Processing Station, Whitton’s guidance helped Battle overcome hurdles and misconceptions.

“I thought joining the Reserve meant giving them the rest of your life,” Battle said. “Learning it was a six-year contract and that you get paid (to serve) brought perspective and clarity.”

As a recruiter, Whitton emphasized his role in addressing Battle’s concerns and alleviating any misinformation about joining the Reserve. Notably, that he was too old to serve.

“He had conducted a lot of research, and there were some misconceptions,” Whitton said as he described Battle’s first perceived roadblock - being too old to serve. “Mr. Battle was giving a motivational speech at Moody Air Force Base and expressed his desire to serve. Someone in the audience said, ‘Why not?’ When he replied that he was too old, the audience member said, ‘They raised the age to 42.’ The next thing I knew, he called me out of the blue by finding my phone number online.”

Bridging Civilian and Military Worlds

Since retiring from the NFL, Battle’s civilian career has been as varied as it’s been impactful.

Jokingly, he described his life after the NFL as being like the film character Forrest Gump.

“I’ve done some of everything,” he said. “I worked as a UPS driver, an anesthesia and surgery technician while contemplating attending medical school, managed a couple of Chick-fil-A restaurants, and finally, served as a pastor. I’ve done everything except run across the country.”

Today, Battle travels the country as a motivational coach and keynote speaker, discussing resilience and transitioning through challenging times.

“This was something I was introduced to as I transitioned from the NFL to civilian life,” he said. “I really didn’t know what to do with my life and had a lot of downtime, which can be a very dangerous space to be in. I really wanted to be more involved in helping people get through struggles.”

A recurring theme in Battle’s life has been service.

“At my core, I’m someone who serves,” he emphasized. This commitment, coupled with a desire to provide his children with a broader understanding of their father’s identity beyond football, solidified his decision to enlist. “This is another side of me they can see—a dad willing to sacrifice and serve.”

Answering the Call to Cyber Defense

With his ASVAB scores opening the door to numerous career fields, Battle chose to enter the Cyber Defense Operations career field.

“We live in a world where artificial intelligence and cyber threats are the future,” he explained. “This role sharpens me, prepares me to serve my country, and protects those I love.”

Battle’s choice also reflects his lifelong love of learning.

Quoting Einstein, he said, “The day you stop learning is the day you start dying.” Cyber defense offers an opportunity to continuously challenge himself while contributing to national security and protecting his family.

The Role of Family and Community

Throughout this journey, Battle’s family has been a cornerstone of support. His wife’s insightful questions helped him better understand the commitment he was making, while their unity and mutual encouragement provided the foundation for this life-changing decision.

“I wasn’t going to do any of this without her blessing,” he said. “She was a great sounding board for a lot of the things I needed to be aware of. When you have a heart of service, you are not just living for you. I am living for my family and wanted to make sure she was on board.”

Battle’s enlistment also connects him to a legacy of military service within his family. His grandfather worked at Robins Air Force Base, where Battle will now be stationed. Several uncles and brothers-in-law have also served, adding a personal dimension to his choice.

Looking Ahead

As a future Citizen Airman, Battle’s goals are as ambitious as they are heartfelt.

“You don’t know what you don’t know,” he admitted, acknowledging the learning curve ahead. “There’s going to be some surprises and things I do not have a reference for. I am ready for those moments. Anytime I have to persevere and figure things out, it awakens a portion of me mentally and emotionally, preparing me for anything that will and can come ahead. As a future Citizen Airman, I hope to gain increased preparedness for whatever life throws at me.”

Yet, his focus remains on contributing meaningfully and embodying the servant-leader mentality that has defined his life up to this point.

“I hope that becoming an Airman shapes me to be a version of myself that I’ve never had to be before,” said Battle. “I know it’s going to stretch me and mold me into something new. There is this longing for me to be in rooms and situations with like-minded, like-hearted individuals working toward excellence—and I’m here for it all.”

From the NFL to the Air Force Reserve, Battle’s journey is a testament to resilience, adaptability and a steadfast commitment to serving others. As he embarks on this new chapter, he carries with him not only the skills honed on the gridiron but also the values instilled by his faith, family and community.

To learn more about opportunities to serve in the Air Force Reserve, visit our recruiting website here. To learn more about part-time careers in Cyber Defense Operations, click here.