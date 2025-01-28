MRC Restoration and City of Desloge Partner to Upgrade City Pound, Expertise in Construction and Restoration Services

Big Door Coffee fuels the hardworking team of MRC Restoration as they construct a new safe space for animals at the Desloge City Pound. The MRC Restoration team poses with their branded van after completing a critical upgrade at the Desloge City Pound, combining restoration and construction skills to serve the community. MRC Restoration professionals showcase their construction expertise by building a new animal-safe room at the Desloge City Pound.

MRC Restoration showcases expertise in construction and restoration by building a safer, stress-free space for animals at Desloge City Pound.

Enhancing the city pound reflects our commitment to serving the community, applying the same care we bring to every restoration and construction project.” — Mark Curfman

BONNE TERRE, MO, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MRC Restoration, a trusted leader in water damage restoration and construction services, recently partnered with the City of Desloge to complete a critical upgrade to the city pound. The project involved constructing a new room to provide essential separation between cats and dogs, ensuring a safer and more comfortable environment for the animals.This initiative reflects MRC Restoration’s ongoing commitment to delivering expert restoration and construction services that address the unique needs of the community.“When the City of Desloge approached us for assistance, we knew how important this project was,” said Mark Curfman, owner of MRC Restoration. “Our team applied the same precision and care we bring to our water damage restoration and construction projects to ensure the pound’s new space met all safety and comfort requirements. Seeing the immediate positive impact on the animals and staff is incredibly rewarding.”The new addition addresses a vital need at the city pound by minimizing stress for the animals and providing a better working environment for staff. The upgrade is a perfect example of how MRC Restoration’s expertise extends beyond disaster restoration to include community-focused construction projects that make a lasting impact.Community Support Drives SuccessThis project was made possible by the collective efforts of the Desloge community. Olivia Schwartz played a key role in coordinating resources and connecting teams to ensure the project’s success. The Desloge Chamber of Commerce further amplified the effort by shining a spotlight on the collaboration.In addition to MRC Restoration’s expertise, Big Door Coffee House contributed to the initiative by delivering coffee drinks to the team during the construction process, adding an extra layer of community support and appreciation.“Our work isn’t just about restoring buildings; it’s about restoring lives, hope, and trust,” said Curfman. “Whether we’re responding to a water damage emergency or building a space to help animals, we’re here to serve our community in every way we can.”MRC Restoration’s Expertise in Restoration and ConstructionMRC Restoration specializes in water and fire damage restoration, mold remediation, and structural drying while also offering construction services to address the diverse needs of its clients. With certifications from the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC), the company is known for its quality workmanship and compassionate service.The company’s dedication to excellence was evident throughout the city pound project, as its team worked diligently to ensure the new space met the highest standards of safety and functionality. By applying their construction expertise, MRC Restoration has enhanced the facility’s ability to provide care for animals while reinforcing their reputation as a reliable partner for both restoration and construction needs.A Commitment to Making a DifferenceMRC Restoration’s involvement in the city pound upgrade is part of a broader mission to serve the community through impactful projects. From restoring homes and businesses after water damage to creating new spaces that address community needs, the company strives to make a positive difference in the lives of its neighbors.For more information about MRC Restoration, their construction services, or their water damage restoration expertise, contact:MRC RestorationMark Curfman, Owner📍 1385 Old Cadet Road, Bonne Terre, MO 63628📞 (573) 315-6143

Building Hope: MRC Restoration’s Community Project at Desloge City Pound

