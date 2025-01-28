Terra Agri Service by Terra Drone Partners with Behn Meyer for Landmark Pest Management Project

(Terra Agri teams up with Behn Meyer Malaysia for the project.) (Terra Agri drone pilot operates G30 drone in Malaysia.)

Terra Agri by Terra Drone, in partnership with Behn Meyer, completed a 2,158-hectare bagworm spraying project in Malaysia and Indonesia.

SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terra Agri , through Terra Drone Agri in Malaysia and Terra Drone Indonesia in Indonesia, successfully completed a bagworm spraying project in collaboration with Behn Meyer Malaysia and Indonesia for a multinational company. Covering 2,158 hectares across Northern and Eastern Malaysia and South Sumatra, Indonesia, the project highlights the transformative potential of drone technology in agricultural pest control.Bagworm infestations are a persistent challenge for the palm oil plantations, causing significant crop damage and financial losses. Traditional methods of pest control often fall short, lacking precision and wasting resources. Terra Agri’s deployment of the G30 and E16 blanket spraying drones offered a forward-thinking solution to these issues, introducing a more efficient, accurate, and sustainable approach.In Malaysia, there is a high demand for drones with larger tank capacities for spraying. To meet this need, Terra Agri uses the G30 drone for bagworm projects. In Indonesia, estates typically require less pesticide, and daily operational targets are easier to manage. Smaller drones, like the E16, are more practical and cost-effective for these conditions.Both the E16 and G30 drones are effective for blanket spraying, offering a swath width of 4 - 4.5 meters. However, the G30 is more efficient, covering up to 0.66 hectares per flight compared to the E16’s 0.33 hectares per flight. The G30 also has a significantly larger tank capacity of 30 liters, while the E16 holds 16 liters. In terms of flight time, the G30 can operate for 8 - 9 minutes when carrying chemicals, compared to the E16’s 4 minutes. Without chemicals, the G30 can fly for 10 - 15 minutes, while the E16 offers 8 - 12 minutes of flight time. These differences make the G30 ideal for larger operations requiring greater durability and efficiency, while the E16 is better suited for smaller tasks.Terra Agri selects drones based on the specific needs of each field, ensuring the best results for every project.Moreover, the collaboration with Behn Meyer enhanced Terra Agri’s drone services by integrating high-quality chemical pest management solutions tailored to meet client needs. While Terra Agri delivered advanced drone technology and precision applications, Behn Meyer contributed its expertise in premium agricultural chemicals and an in-depth understanding of local requirements. This partnership ensured a seamless, targeted approach to address client challenges effectively and deliver exceptional results.“The success of this project isn’t just about using a drone. It’s about adopting a new mindset. The G30’s precision and adaptability are essential, but the real transformation lies in how technology allows us to respond more intelligently to plantation challenges. This collaboration serves as a model for modern agriculture.” Said Asrul Mokhtar, General Manager of Sales, Terra Agri in Malaysia.Ahmad Aminuddin Bin Ishak, Business Development Manager at Behn Meyer Malaysia, shared that their collaboration with Terra Drone began in mid-2024. Over time, the partnership has grown significantly, involving multiple plantation companies across Malaysia. He highlighted that Terra Drone consistently meets high standards and delivers outstanding results, particularly in spraying applications."Looking ahead, we are eager to explore further collaborations with Terra Drone, moving beyond bagworm control to other pest and disease management solutions aimed at improving estate operational efficiency," said Ahmad Aminuddin.***About Behn Meyer AgriCare (M) Sdn. BhdBehn Meyer AgriCare specializes in providing advanced agricultural solutions, focusing on plant nutrition, crop protection, and specialty chemicals. Operating primarily in Malaysia, the company supports sustainable agricultural practices by offering innovative products and services to farmers and agribusinesses.About Terra Drone AgriTerra Drone Agri is a subsidiary of the Terra Drone Corporation, specializing in drone services for agriculture primarily in Malaysia. The services encompass spraying and land mapping for various agricultural sectors, including forestry and plantation. Terra Drone Agri also oversees the management of ‘Terra Agri’ as part of the company's comprehensive service offerings.About Terra Drone IndonesiaTerra Drone Indonesia is a Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) or drone utilization services provider for aerial survey activities in industrial applications covering mapping, modeling, inspection, and monitoring from the air. In addition, we provide training & consulting for companies that already use drones for daily operations.About Terra AgriTerra Agri is an agricultural service brand operating in Southeast Asia through Terra Drone Indonesia and Terra Drone Agri in Malaysia. We offer crop intelligence and plantation control systems to monitor site conditions, utilizing aerial and ground information, including topography, crop health, soil quality, rainfall, and farm operations activity. We focus on streamlining and digitizing agricultural processes, employing drone technology for efficient spraying and mapping throughout production cycles.About Terra DroneTerra Drone Corporation, headquartered in Japan, is a global leader in drone and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) solutions. Dedicated to the mission of “Unlock ‘X’ Dimensions”, the company is committed to creating a prosperous future by "crossing" bridges—integrating diverse fields to foster innovation and find solutions. Specializing in surveying, inspections, agriculture, and UAS Traffic Management (UTM), Terra Drone serves industries such as oil and gas, construction, chemicals, energy, and agriculture.With a portfolio of over 3,000 completed projects worldwide, Terra Drone has achieved significant milestones in the drone operations field. In July 2023, the company acquired a majority stake in Unifly, a world-leading provider of UTM platform, with deployments in over eight countries, followed by an investment in U.S.-based Aloft Technologies in February 2024, further expanding its capabilities in UTM.Recognized by Drone Industry Insights as one of the top three industrial drone service providers globally for five consecutive years, Terra Drone aims to build the digital infrastructure necessary to unlock the full potential of drones and AAM solutions.For more information, please visit our website: http://www.terra-drone.net Media Contact:Wilson OngCountry ManagerTerra Drone Agriwilson@terradrone-agri.com

