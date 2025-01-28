An Integral Aspect of Any Backyard Design

Grand Effects Legacy Fire & Water Concrete Bowl in the color Natural

Grand Effects® Introduces New Stylish and Durable Integrally Colored Premium Concrete Bowls

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand Effects, a leading manufacturer of handcrafted fire and water features designed to elevate outdoor spaces with elegance and serenity, has introduced a new collection of premium Concrete Bowls engineered to deliver both enhanced durability and visual appeal. Known for their longevity and innovation, Grand Effects sets the standard for high-end outdoor adornment with products that transform any outdoor environment into a luxurious, inviting retreat.Available in five rich, earthy hues, the color is intermixed with the concrete during creation, becoming a cohesive part of the material—making them ideal for outdoor environments. Coupled with the inherent durability of concrete, this coloration process provides enhanced UV resistance and toleration to elements, ensuring consistent and long-lasting color. Even as the bowl wears over time, the underlying color remains the same.This new product line is set to offer functionality and flair to designers and homeowners alike with each style available in multiple configurations. The Corinthian model offers a modern and bold appeal while the Legacy offers a simple, graceful style. The Essex bowls blend minimalism with elegance, creating a sophisticated ambiance. Each style is available as Fire Bowls, Water Bowls and Fire & Water Bowls in 30” and 36” sizes.Designed for both beauty and performance, the Concrete Bowls from Grand Effects come with practical features that enhance their usability. Each fire bowl has built-in ventilation, a large service opening, and an easily removable burner pan—providing quick installation and simple maintenance. The water bowls feature a deeper spillway for enhanced water flow, with an embedded bonding wire for added safety, all while maintaining a sleek, aesthetic design.“With our new Integrally Mixed Premium Concrete Bowls, we’ve created a product that combines lasting durability with refined design, making it a versatile and timeless addition to any outdoor space,” said Graham Orme, Product Manager at Fluidra for Grand Effects.Grand Effects Concrete Bowls add a polished touch to your outdoor space with their smooth finish and rich color. Handcrafted variations in tone give each bowl a unique quality, making them ideal for high-end residential and commercial settings. Protected by a wax seal, these bowls are built to withstand the elements, offering lasting beauty and resilience.Whether featured alone or integrated into a larger design, Grand Effects Concrete Bowls create a striking and inviting atmosphere, perfect for backyards, luxury estates and resorts. Their seamless combination of functionality and elegance enhances any setting, enriching the overall landscape.About FluidraFluidra is a publicly listed company focused on developing innovative products, services, and IoT solutions for the residential and commercial pool markets, globally. The company operates in over 45 countries and owns a portfolio of some of the industry’s most recognized and trusted brands, including Jandy, Polaris, CMP, Taylor, S.R.Smith, and Zodiac. To learn more about Fluidra, visit fluidrausa.com or call 800-822-7933.

